Gor Mahia in Big Fight to Keep Key Duo Amid Strong Interest from Sudanese Giants

The record Kenyan champions face the prospect of losing two of their main men who are attracting interest from a Sudanese club.

Gor Mahia may be close to finalising their transfer activities but they might find themselves fighting to hold onto some of their key players.

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K’Ogalo are just from Kigali, Rwanda where they finished second in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, following a 2-1 extra time loss to home side Rayon Sport on Friday.

The tournament was part of the club’s pre-season as they tune up for the 2026-27 campaign which will also see them feature in the CAF Champions League where a tough preliminary round tie awaits against 2025 champions Pyramids FC.

During the tournament, a number of Gor Mahia players impressed both from the new recruits and those who have been part of the squad for long and now, some of them have become targets for regional rivals.

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Which Gor Mahia Players are Wanted?

Latest reports indicate that winger Shariff Musa, who was K’Ogalo’s main man during the tournament, and full-back Paul Ochuoga are on the radar of Sudanese giants Al Merreikh.

Musa has been a target of Al Merreikh since late last month and the interest has increased following his impressive show at the Kagame Cup while Ochuoga, who can play both at right-back and left-back, is also being eyed due to his enterprising displays.

It remains to be seen if Gor Mahia would sanction a sale but it would take huge offers from Al Merreikh, who beat K’Ogalo 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday, to convince the record Kenyan champions to part with two of their most important players.

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Both Musa and Ochuoga are key members of Charles Akonnor’s team and the Ghanaian coach would not be comfortable with a departure when he is trying to build a strong squad to defend their league title.