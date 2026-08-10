Advertisement

Gor Mahia in Big Fight to Keep Key Duo Amid Strong Interest from Sudanese Giants

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:27 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Gor Mahia's Sharrif Musa and Paul Ochuoga are targets of Al Merreikh. Image: Gor Mahia
The record Kenyan champions face the prospect of losing two of their main men who are attracting interest from a Sudanese club.
Advertisement

Gor Mahia may be close to finalising their transfer activities but they might find themselves fighting to hold onto some of their key players.

Advertisement

K’Ogalo are just from Kigali, Rwanda where they finished second in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, following a 2-1 extra time loss to home side Rayon Sport on Friday.

The tournament was part of the club’s pre-season as they tune up for the 2026-27 campaign which will also see them feature in the CAF Champions League where a tough preliminary round tie awaits against 2025 champions Pyramids FC.

During the tournament, a number of Gor Mahia players impressed both from the new recruits and those who have been part of the squad for long and now, some of them have become targets for regional rivals.

Advertisement

Which Gor Mahia Players are Wanted?

Latest reports indicate that winger Shariff Musa, who was K’Ogalo’s main man during the tournament, and full-back Paul Ochuoga are on the radar of Sudanese giants Al Merreikh.

Musa has been a target of Al Merreikh since late last month and the interest has increased following his impressive show at the Kagame Cup while Ochuoga, who can play both at right-back and left-back, is also being eyed due to his enterprising displays.

It remains to be seen if Gor Mahia would sanction a sale but it would take huge offers from Al Merreikh, who beat K’Ogalo 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday, to convince the record Kenyan champions to part with two of their most important players.

Advertisement

Both Musa and Ochuoga are key members of Charles Akonnor’s team and the Ghanaian coach would not be comfortable with a departure when he is trying to build a strong squad to defend their league title.

Al Merreikh already have a key Gor Mahia player in their ranks after luring midfielder Enock Morrison soon after he was crowned the Kenyan league’s Most Valuable Player although unlike Musa and Ochuoga, who have contracts, the Ghanaian was a free agent.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Nairobi Officially Bids to Bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to Africa
Athletics
10.08.2026
Nairobi Officially Bids to Bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to Africa
Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role
Football
10.08.2026
Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role
Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal
Football
10.08.2026
Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal
Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Sets Sights on Bigger Glory
Athletics
10.08.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Chases Historic Feat
Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at
Athletics
10.08.2026
Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at
Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss
Football
10.08.2026
Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss