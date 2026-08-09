AFC Leopards Kick Off Pre-Season Tour with Hard-Fought Victory in Tanzania

AFC Leopards have made a positive start to their pre-season preparations with a hard-fought win against a Tanzanian outfit.

AFC Leopards secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Pamba Jiji FC in a pre-season friendly match played at Mwanza's CCM Kirumba Stadium.

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Following their initial match against Pamba Jiji FC, AFC Leopards will complete their Mwanza tour with a second friendly against Kagera Sugar FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Monday, August 10.

AFC Leopards will then return home to Kakamega to wrap up their pre-season preparations against FKF-PL rivals Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday, August 12.

Pamba Jiji FC vs AFC Leopards: Full Match Report

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The match started in high spirits, with both AFC Leopards and Pamba Jiji FC displaying intent and urgency right from the opening whistle.

AFC Leopards quickly settled into their rhythm, dictating the tempo through crisp passes and energetic movement across the pitch.

Pamba Jiji FC attempted to absorb the early pressure, but persistent attacking patterns kept their backline working under relentless strain.

However, their defence was not solid enough as James Kinyanjui got AFC Leopards the match opener, tapping into an empty net from a Victor Otieno cross.

James Kinyanjui had the chance to double AFC Leopards’ lead after breaking through the defence, but Pamba Jiji FC’s goalkeeper intercepted the ball in a tight one-on-one challenge to keep the scoreline intact.

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The second half is underway, with AFC Leopards making a tactical double substitution at the 46th minute as Balecho Eric and Bonface Munyendo came on for Victor Otieno and Taddeo Lwanga.

In the 55th minute, the match continued with James Kinyanjui maintaining his hot streak and keeping the Pamba Jiji FC defense under constant threat.

By the 65th minute, the scoreline remained unchanged, though AFC Leopards pushed aggressively in search of a second goal to double their advantage.

In the 72nd minute, AFC Leopards made another double substitution, bringing on Robinson Musungu and Musa Ceesay for Samuel Ssenyonjo and Tyson Otieno.

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In the 79th minute, AFC Leopards refreshed their attacking lineup with Ronald Sichenje coming on to replace goalscorer James Kinyanjui.