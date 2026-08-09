Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Reportedly Makes Major Move to Land Bafana Bafana Coach

SAFA has reportedly made a major move in its bid to bring Pitso Mosimane back as Bafana Bafana head coach.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly doubled its initial salary offer to Pitso Mosimane as it steps up efforts to appoint the decorated coach as the next Bafana Bafana head coach.

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The development comes after a SAFA National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday, where Mosimane’s appointment to succeed Hugo Broos was formally approved.

Pitso Mosimane Salary Talks Take Centre Stage

Following a recommendation from the SAFA Technical Committee, led by Jack Maluleke, a delegation of senior officials met with Mosimane to begin negotiations over his return to the national team.

The delegation included SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao, CFO Grony Hluyo, Technical Director Molefi Ntseki and Chief Medical Officer Thulani Ngwenya.

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However, the initial offer presented by Hluyo was reportedly R5 million per year, which translates to roughly R416,000 per month. The figure was significantly below the estimated R1.4 million monthly salary earned by his predecessor, Hugo Broos.

According to SABC, SAFA has now reportedly increased its initial offer, signalling its determination to reach an agreement with Mosimane. The exact value of the revised package has not been publicly disclosed.

Mosimane's Previous Salary at Mamelodi Sundowns

The negotiations are particularly significant given Mosimane’s previous earnings at club level. The three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach was reportedly earning around R1.5 million per month when he left Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020.

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His representatives are understood to be seeking a package closer to what Broos was earning with Bafana Bafana.

That puts Mosimane’s salary expectations at the centre of the negotiations, with SAFA needing to strike a balance between its financial position and the demands of securing one of South Africa’s most successful coaches.

Despite the focus on his potential salary, Mosimane has repeatedly indicated that his interest in the national team job goes beyond financial considerations.

The coach, popularly known as "Jingles", has described his desire to return to Bafana Bafana as "unfinished business". He previously served as an assistant coach between 2006 and 2010 before taking charge of the national team from 2010 to 2012.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest Mosimane and his technical team were ready to begin work as early as this week, even as the finer details of his contract continued to be discussed.

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His expected backroom staff could include familiar figures such as strength and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba, alongside a potential assistant coach with experience in international football.

SAFA Approves Mosimane Appointment

Following what was described as a "robust and engaging" NEC meeting, SAFA President Danny Jordaan confirmed that the organisation had approved Mosimane’s appointment, although some details still needed to be finalised.

"The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends," Jordaan stated. "We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week."

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The remaining negotiations are therefore expected to focus largely on finalising the terms of Mosimane’s contract, including his remuneration and technical team.

The move for Mosimane has been strongly supported by SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke, who has advocated for greater recognition and improved remuneration for South African coaches.