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Victor Wanyama Snubs Lionel Messi as He Makes Surprise World Cup Predictions

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:40 - 29 June 2026
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Victor Wanyama. Photo/Imago - Photo: IMAGO
The former Harambee Stars captain has made some bold predictions regarding the 2026 World Cup.
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Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has made some interesting predictions regarding the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

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The tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has reached the Round of 32 with South Africa the first team to be eliminated at the knockout stage following their 1-0 loss to Canada on Sunday.

However, there have been interesting storylines with a number of countries making history at the tournament while star players such Lionel Messi, Klyian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are living up to the billing.

Debutants like Cape Verde have also recorded some surprising results with some of their players becoming instant superstars.

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Victor Wanyama’s World Cup Predictions

Speaking on the sidelines of the PitchesInPeril film watch party, Wanyama was asked to make key predictions on the World Cup and some of his responses were surprising.

Asked who he thinks will win the Golden Boot award, Wanyama said it will be between England’s Harry Kane and France superstar Mbappe, sidestepping Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who is currently the top scorer at the tournament with six goals.

Mbappe is among four players who have scored four goals so far while Kane in among five on three goals at the tournament.

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On who he thinks will claim the Golden Glove, Wanyama picked England’s Jordan Pickford, who has two clean sheets, over Raul Rangel of Mexico and Unai Simon of Spain, who both have three shutouts.

Ex-Harambee Stars Skipper Makes Key Picks

Asked to name who he thinks will be the Player of the Tournament, Wanyama chose Dembele, who has netted four goals so far, while Cape Verde, who will play Argentina in the Round of 32, are his pick for the team that will surprise everyone.

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Who will win the World Cup? Wanyama was asked, to which he responded: “I hope an African team wins it. Hopefully, one of Morocco, Ghana, Algeria or even Cape Verde.”

The former Harambee Stars captain then finished by picking his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kane as the player he thinks will win this year’s Ballon d’Or Award ahead of the likes of holders Dembele and Messi.

It remains to be seen which of Wanyama’s bold predictions will turn out to be true at the conclusion of the World Cup.

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