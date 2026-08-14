‘She’s Not in Top Shape’ - German Runner Slams Teammate After Fall Costs Her European Medal

Germany's Lea Meyer went on an emotional meltdown after seeing her medal hopes disappear, opting to let out her frustrations on her rivals, who included a teammate.

A dramatic fall on the final lap of the women's steeplechase at the European Championships cost Germany's Lea Meyer a potential medal, but it was her fiery post-race comments that truly set the track world abuzz.

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After finishing fourth, Meyer took aim at gold medallist and fellow German Gesa Krause, as well as silver medallist Alice Finot of France, in an emotional interview.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF heute moments after the race, a visibly frustrated Meyer did not hold back. She began by expressing her disappointment with her own tactical errors before turning her attention to the race winners.

"I still maintain that I am the best steeplechaser in Europe, and 100 per cent, I deserved that medal," Meyer stated as per Canadian Running Magazine. "Gesa doesn’t want to do anything; she just sits in the back and sprints at the end, and Finot is the same; she’s not in top shape."

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No Immediate Regrets

The remarks quickly circulated within the athletics community, as such public criticism between teammates is highly unusual. Despite her bold claims, Meyer did offer a degree of acknowledgment to her competitors, albeit with another confident prediction about her own future.

"I still think the best competitors won today," she conceded, before adding, "regardless, I will be the German record holder by LA2028 at the latest. Today the best competitors won, but I belong at the top of Europe. A medal would have been nice, but those two in the front are older than me, and they deserve it."

Krause currently holds the German record of 9:03.30, set in 2019, while Meyer's personal best stands at 9:09.13.

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Given a chance to walk back her comments in a follow-up interview with ARD Mediathek, Meyer initially doubled down. "I said it earlier, and I’ll say it again now; I stand by it," she affirmed.

Krause, who secured her third European title, responded to her teammate's critique with composure. She calmly explained her race strategy to ntv Sport without offering any criticism in return.

Regrets and Apology

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"Whoever does the leading is making a conscious decision," Krause said. "Personally, I’m just not much of a frontrunner, so it’s definitely a conscious decision. And I’m someone who likes to push hard in the last kilometre or the last lap, especially in championships."

After the initial emotional outburst, Meyer later took to Instagram to issue a formal apology, attributing her words to the heat of the moment.

"I clearly stated my goals. Unfortunately, I phrased it very unprofessionally and unsportsmanlike," Meyer wrote. "It’s important to make it clear that my interview was driven by emotions and that I respect every single performance of my competitors and wish them all the best."