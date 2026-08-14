Eliud Owalo Pulls Strategic Move After Nullification of His Appointment as Gor Mahia Patron

The politician, whose role as Gor Mahia patron was nullified by the Sports Tribunal, has opted for a different strategy as he looks to retain the coveted position.

Eliud Owalo has officially withdrawn his High Court appeal against a Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling concerning his position as patron of Gor Mahia.

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In a notice filed at the Milimani High Court on Friday, August 14, 2026, Owalo formally retracted both his Notice of Motion application and his Memorandum of Appeal. This action effectively concludes the legal proceedings he had initiated to challenge the SDT's decision.

The case, registered as Civil Appeal No. HCCA-E639 of 2026, was filed in the Milimani High Court's Civil Appellate Division. It named Samuel Ochola as the primary respondent, with club chairman Ambrose Rachier, Sally Bolo, Nick Arum and Gerphas Okuku also listed as respondents.

Owalo's appeal stemmed from the SDT's judgment in case No. E024 of 2026, delivered on August 4, 2026. He had initially sought a temporary injunction to halt the implementation of the tribunal's decision pending the outcome of his appeal.

However, the latest court filing by his legal team, Nchoe, Jaoko & Company Advocates, confirms the complete withdrawal of the challenge.

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Calculated Move from Eliud Owalo

Eliud Owalo (centre) had his position as Gor Mahia patron nullified. Image: Eliud Owalo/X

"Take notice that the appellant herein has withdrawn the entire Notice of Motion application dated 5th August, 2026 as well as the Memorandum of appeal dated 5th August, 2026," the document stated as quoted by Lolwe TV.

With Owalo's appeal now dropped, the SDT's ruling from August 4 stands as the final decision in the matter. This development marks a significant turn in the leadership contest at the club, reinforcing that any future appointments to the patronage role must adhere to Gor Mahia's constitutional guidelines.

Owalo’s latest move looks to be strategic given the tribunal spelt the procedure that Gor Mahia must follow before installing a patron.

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The tribunal made it clear that a patron can only be appointed by a Board of Trustees and ordered K’Ogalo to convene an Annual General Meeting (AGM) within 60 days to constitute this entity which can then install the club patron.