Victor Wanyama Reveals What Harambee Stars Captain Michael Olunga Must Do to Survive Fan Pressure

Victor Wanyama has shared a valuable lesson from his time as Harambee Stars captain to help Michael Olunga navigate fan criticism.

Victor Wanyama has offered timely advice to Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga on handling the high expectations and criticism that often come from Kenyan fans.

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The former Harambee Stars captain knows firsthand how demanding Kenyan supporters can be, but earned widespread respect through his composed and professional approach.

Victor Wanyama captained Kenya for eight years after taking over the armband in 2013, leading the national team in more than 40 matches, including their memorable campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Victor Wanyama on How Michael Olunga Can Handle Fan Criticism

Speaking after a charity match at the Nyayo National Stadium, Victor Wanyama advised Michael Olunga to accept that scrutiny comes with representing the national team and wearing the captain's armband.

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He explained that supporters are always entitled to express their opinions after matches, regardless of the outcome, and that a leader must be willing to shoulder the pressure that comes with the role.

The former skipper urged Michael Olunga to remain composed, let his performances do the talking, and focus on improving with the team rather than responding publicly to criticism, stressing that professionalism and consistency are the best ways to earn respect over time.

“You know, fans will always be fans, and they know what happens on the pitch. I believe you know football is played with 11 players, and sometimes, as a captain, you have to take responsibility. So when they speak, you just have to be silent and work because you cannot go out and start complaining,” Victor Wanyama said in a video shared by Dollar TV.

Victor Wanyama acknowledged that captaining Harambee Stars comes with immense pressure but expressed confidence that Michael Olunga has the experience, character and work ethic needed to cope with the demands of the role.

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He encouraged the striker to remain focused on giving his all for the team and not become distracted by outside opinions, explaining that criticism from supporters is inevitable because they always expect positive results.

Drawing from his own experience, Victor Wanyama said he chose not to engage with public criticism, preferring instead to concentrate on aspects of his game and leadership that were within his control, while accepting that the views of others were beyond his influence.

“I know it is a heavy burden, but I know he's experienced and he knows what to do. He works hard, and yeah, just leave the rest,” Victor Wanyama said.

“Fans will always be fans, and they always want the best, and sometimes, the reason I wasn't answering or saying anything was that I know myself and where I can push and if it was possible or if it was not.

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“So the rest I left for the people outside to speak their mind. But what I know and how I know, I just work and the rest I can't have control. I control what I can. What I cannot control, I leave it.”

Armed with Victor Wanyama's advice, Michael Olunga now has a positive blueprint for handling the expectations and criticism that come with leading Harambee Stars as they prepare for a demanding run of fixtures.