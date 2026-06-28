Victor Wanyama Reveals His Stance on Coaching Harambee Stars

Victor Wanyama has shared where he stands on a potential future with Harambee Stars after beginning his coaching journey.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has opened up about his retirement from professional football and revealed whether coaching Kenya's national team is part of his long-term ambitions.

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Victor Wanyama officially called time on his illustrious 18-year playing career in April 2026, closing the chapter on a journey that saw him become the first Kenyan to play and score in the English Premier League.

The 34-year-old has since turned his attention to coaching, having already earned his UEFA B Licence and now working towards completing his UEFA A Licence later this year.

Victor Wanyama on Coaching Harambee Stars in the Future

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Victor Wanyama revealed that it is still premature to discuss the prospect of coaching the Harambee Stars, explaining that his immediate priority is completing his coaching qualifications.

The Celtic legend added that his decision to pursue a career on the sidelines was driven by his deep passion for football and a desire to use his experience to contribute to the growth of the game.

Wanyama noted that he will only consider taking on such a responsibility once he feels fully prepared, expressing his willingness to serve the national team when the time is right.

“At the moment, it's too early to speak. You know I'm still doing my badges, and one of the things that made me go back to do my coaching coaches is my love for football,” Victor Wanyama shared in a video shared by Dollar TV.

“Football is my passion, and I always want to give back. When the right time comes, and I feel like I'm ready, then I'll come and help.”

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Victor Wanyama further dismissed suggestions that public pressure influenced his decision to retire, insisting the choice was entirely his own.

The former Harambee Stars captain explained that persistent injury problems, particularly with his knee, made it increasingly difficult to continue competing at the highest level and prompted him to prioritise his long-term health.

The former Harambee Stars captain added that he had also chosen to reduce the physical demands of frequent travel so he could focus on his club commitments before ultimately deciding the time was right to bring his playing career to an end.

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“Fans telling me to retire…that's a big joke. I think it was just time. I had a few injuries, and I thought it was time for me to also focus on the club, and that's why I tried to limit myself from travelling a lot and focus on the club level,” Victor Wanyama revealed.