WAFCON 2026: South Africa Women Emulate Men by Handing Nigeria Double Dose of World Cup Pain

South Africa have inflicted more misery on Nigeria after Banyana Banyana ended the Super Falcons’ World Cup dream, just like Bafana Bafana did to the Super Eagles.

Another Nigerian team will not be at the FIFA World Cup again and for the second straight year, it is South Africa who have eliminated them.

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The Nigeria men’s side Super Eagles were missing from the 2026 World Cup after South Africa played a key role in their miss, having finished top in their qualification group for the tournament that took place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Now, the women’s team have done it. Nigeria’s Super Falcons will not be at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, the first time they will be missing. Again, it is South Africa who are responsible for their elimination.

Nigeria's streak of appearing at every FIFA Women's World Cup came to a stunning end after a 2-1 play-off loss to South Africa at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026).

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The Super Falcons, the continent's top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites, were eliminated from the main WAFCON competition in the quarter-finals by Cameroon. This followed an earlier group-stage loss to Malawi, leaving them with one final opportunity to reach the World Cup in Brazil via an inter-confederation play-off spot.

Shocking End to a Campaign that Promised More

However, in a tense one-off match in Casablanca, second-half goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane secured the victory for South Africa's Banyana Banyana. A dramatic late twist saw Jane sent off for a second yellow card after a handball in her own box, allowing Christy Ucheibe to score a penalty in the 93rd minute.

Despite a frantic finish, South African goalkeeper Kaylin Swart made a brilliant last-second save with her feet to deny Michelle Alozie and seal Nigeria's fate.

The 2022 WAFCON champions, South Africa, now advance to FIFA's inter-confederation qualifier alongside Ghana, who defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 earlier in the day.

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Nigeria had participated in all nine previous Women's World Cups since the inaugural tournament in 1991. This failure to qualify is a significant blow for a nation accustomed to continental dominance, with the Super Falcons holding a record 10 WAFCON titles.