Gor Mahia Captain Sends Warning Ahead of Migori Youth and Tusker FC Tests

The Gor Mahia first assistant has shared an update on the squad's preparations as the Kenyan champions return to action.

Gor Mahia assistant captain Mike Kibwage believes the squad is well prepared to face Migori Youth FC in the Green Legacy Cup on Sunday, August 16, as they build towards the FKF Super Cup clash against Tusker on August 23, 2026.

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Gor Mahia head into the fixture after a strong 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign, where they made an impressive start with a commanding 5-0 victory over Rwanda's APR FC.

The Kenyan champions topped Group A despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC, having earlier secured a crucial 1-0 win over Djibouti's Garde Républicaine.

In the knockout stages, Gor Mahia held Sudanese giants Al-Hilal Omdurman to a 1-1 draw before triumphing 8-7 on penalties to book their place in the final.

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However, their pursuit of a fourth regional title ended in disappointment after they fell to a 2-1 extra-time defeat against hosts Rayon Sports in Kigali.

Mike Kibwage: We Are Ready for Migori Youth, Tusker FC

Speaking ahead of their match against Migori Youth FC, Mike Kibwage said the team was pleased to have returned home safely after their CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

He noted that the entire squad is now together in camp, allowing the players to recover, regroup and prepare collectively for their upcoming fixtures.

The assistant captain added that the players are in good spirits and highly motivated as they turn their attention to the Green Legacy Cup clash against Migori Youth FC and the FKF Super Cup encounter with Tusker.

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He also expressed gratitude to the Gor Mahia supporters who backed the team throughout their campaign in Rwanda.

“So far, so good; we are happy to be back home. We have been out for a while, and we just give thanks to God for coming back safely. We are a full house now; everyone is in camp, we are all ready and motivated, and we also appreciate the support we got from the fans in Rwanda,” he shared.

Mike Kibwage said Gor Mahia had already shifted their attention to their next assignment against Migori Youth FC, while congratulating the newly promoted side on winning the National Super League and earning their place in the Kenyan top flight.

He noted that the fixture would mark the club’s return to competitive action on home soil after their time in Rwanda and expressed excitement about getting back in front of their supporters.

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The assistant captain added that the squad is also preparing for the FKF Super Cup clash against Tusker and believes the team was in a strong position heading into the match.

He attributed their confidence to the time they spent together during the CECAFA Kagame Cup, saying the experience had strengthened their understanding, cohesion and unity as a group.

“We are now focused on our next assignment, which is Migori Youth FC. We congratulate them for winning the NSL, and we want to welcome them to the Kenya Premier League,” he said.