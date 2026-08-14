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Arsenal Reportedly in Surprise Talks Over Big-Money Transfer for Nigerian Striker

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 17:43 - 14 August 2026
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Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. Image: Imago
The Gunners have reportedly held talks with Galatasaray over the signing of the Super Eagles forward.
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Arsenal have reportedly engaged in discussions with Galatasaray regarding striker Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian's name emerging during broader negotiations involving Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

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According to a report from The Telegraph, Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, and representatives for the Turkish club have explored several transfer scenarios. While it is not specified which party initiated the conversation about Osimhen, the former Napoli forward has long been on Arsenal's radar.

The talks come as Galatasaray have submitted a bid of approximately £38.4 million for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger is now in the final year of his contract, leaving Arsenal to consider their options before the transfer window closes.

Gunners Eye Attacking Reinforcements

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Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray.

In addition to Martinelli, the Istanbul-based club has expressed interest in 19-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri. The Arsenal academy product, who was on loan at Marseille for the latter half of last season, is reportedly valued by the Gunners at around £34.1 million.

Arsenal's potential interest in Osimhen appears to be an alternative after facing significant hurdles in their pursuit of primary target Julian Alvarez, with Atletico Madrid holding firm on a valuation exceeding £100 million.

Osimhen made his move to Galatasaray permanent for €75 million following a successful loan spell, and he went on to score 22 goals across all competitions last season. Although any deal for the striker would be financially complex, dialogue between the two clubs is said to be ongoing as the transfer deadline approaches.

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