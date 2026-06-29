Victor Wanyama Points to Harambee Stars Biggest AFCON 2027 Advantage

Victor Wanyama has shared what he believes could help Harambee Stars enjoy a memorable run at the 2027 AFCON.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has outlined what Kenya must do to enjoy a successful campaign at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Kenya will co-host the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania, and Victor Wanyama believes home advantage gives Harambee Stars a golden opportunity to make a deep run in the competition.

Under head coach Benni McCarthy, Kenya will be aiming to surpass their performance at the 2019 AFCON, where they were eliminated in the group stage after finishing third in Group C.

Captained by Wanyama, Harambee Stars lost to eventual finalists Algeria and Senegal but ended their campaign on a high with a memorable 3-2 victory over neighbours Tanzania.

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Victor Wanyama on How Harambee Stars Can Make AFCON 2027 History

Victor Wanyama noted that Harambee Stars players should embrace the expectations that come with hosting AFCON, insisting that high-pressure moments often bring out the best in a team.

He stressed that if every player remains committed, works tirelessly and gives their all whenever they step onto the pitch, the supporters will appreciate the effort regardless of the outcome.

The former captain also highlighted the importance of playing on home soil, noting that the backing of passionate local fans can provide a significant psychological boost and inspire the team to compete with and even overcome some of Africa's strongest sides.

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“I think if there is something that makes you better is pressure. Thriving under pressure is easy, just give your best when you come on the pitch, you know you give everything,” Victor Wanyama said in a video shared by Dollar TV.

“I think the fans will always be certified, but also at home is a big advantage. The fans will be behind us, and in football, when you get everybody behind you, you can beat anyone at home.”