Victor Wanyama Set for Action in Uganda as Football Unites for Veteran Coach

Victor Wanyama Set for Action in Uganda as Football Unites for Veteran Coach

Victor Wanyama Set for Action in Uganda as Football Unites for Veteran Coach

Victor Wanyama will headline a star-studded football event at Lugogo, bringing together some of East Africa's biggest names for a special occasion.

Victor Wanyama and his brother, McDonald Mariga, are set to grace the Lugogo turf on Thursday, July 9, 2026, bringing their immense star power to Kampala for a cause that transcends regular sporting rivalries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ugandan football community is preparing to unite under the banner of the Mustafa Kizza Foundation for a charity event aimed at supporting ailing veteran coach Mike Hillary Mutebi, who is currently recovering from a long-term illness.

All proceeds from the gate collections will go directly to Coach Mutebi's family to cushion them during this recovery period.

Victor Wanyama: A High-Stakes Rematch for a Noble Cause

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crown jewel of the day’s activities will be an exhibition match featuring a "Friends of Mustafa Kizza" selection against a formidable side led by the Kenyan sibling duo.

Beyond the charitable motives, there is plenty of pride on the line. This fixture serves as the second leg between the two sides, with Kizza's team having previously secured a narrow 2-1 victory in Nairobi.

The event was officially unveiled last Friday at the MTN Omondi Stadium, drawing immense support from current and former players alike.

Mustafa Kizza, currently playing for Nairobi United, made a passionate appeal to fans and stakeholders to pack the stadium.

"The Mustafa Kizza Foundation is excited to host this charity match in honour of our coach, Mike Mutebi," Kizza stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was a father to us and groomed us. I am humbled by the support from KCCA Football Club. We also appreciate our friends from the media, Salim Katumba & Friends, and the TikTokers. We call upon the masses to come in big numbers."

The outpouring of support for Mutebi from modern stars highlights the profound impact the tactical mastermind has had on East African football.

Midfield maestro Allan Okello, fresh off a triumphant Tanzania Premier League campaign with Young Africans, travelled back to echo Kizza's sentiments. Okello’s emotional tribute painted a picture of a manager whose influence extended far beyond the touchline.

"Coach Mike Mutebi was a mentor to me. He was my guardian and guided me in many decisions. He remains dear to me," said Okello. "When I heard he was ill, I knew I had to do something special. This charity match is part of that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Wanyama: European Pedigree Lighting Up Lugogo

Having the Wanyama brothers headline the opposition roster ensures this match will be a spectacle. McDonald Mariga remains a historic figure in East African football, having reached the pinnacle of European football with Inter Milan, alongside spells at Parma and Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Victor Wanyama's performances in the English Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, alongside his successful tenures at Celtic and CF Montreal, make his presence a massive draw for local fans.

The organisers have put together a vibrant program at Lugogo to maximise entertainment and fundraising. Action kicks off early at 4:00 PM with an entertaining curtain-raiser designed to capture the digital generation, pitting "Salim Katumba & Friends" against a select team of popular TikTok creators.

Fans looking to catch the star-studded action can access the stadium at very affordable rates, with regular seating priced at UGX 5,000, while those wishing to view from the VIP section can do so for UGX 10,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement