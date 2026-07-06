Portugal vs Spain: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction for Cristiano Ronaldo's Moment of Reckoning

Portugal face Iberian rivals Spain for a chance to seal a World Cup quarter-final ticket and here is all you need to know about the clash.

Two of football's fiercest rivals, Portugal and Spain, are set to clash in a highly anticipated World Cup 2026 round of 16 fixture at the AT&T Stadium on Monday.

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Roberto Martinez's Portugal narrowly avoided a late scare to secure a 2-1 victory over Croatia in their first knockout match.

In contrast, Luis de la Fuente's Spain enjoyed a more comfortable path, dispatching Austria with a convincing 3-0 win.

Match Preview

Portugal's progression was sealed in dramatic fashion. Cristiano Ronaldo, having already scored, watched from the sidelines as Croatia's Josko Gvardiol appeared to have forced extra time with a late equaliser.

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Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, a lengthy VAR review, aided by ball sensor technology, determined that the ball had been touched by an offside Croatian player in the build-up, disallowing the goal and securing Portugal's place in the next round.

The victory was a significant one for the Selecao, as it marked the first time they had won a World Cup match after falling behind since their famous 1966 comeback against North Korea. However, they will be keen to overcome a recent history of struggles at this stage, having been eliminated in the last 16 at the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, as well as Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Spain's dominant performance against Austria was a statement of intent. The win was their first in a World Cup knockout game since their triumphant 2010 final against the Netherlands.

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Mikel Oyarzabal was the star, scoring twice, with a Pedro Porro header sandwiched in between. This was the first time La Roja had scored multiple goals in a knockout fixture at the tournament since 1994.

Under De la Fuente, Spain has evolved from its traditional "tiki-taka" possession game to a more direct, high-tempo 4-3-3 system. This vertical approach, which utilizes fast transitions and wide forwards, has proven effective. Impressively, their defence has been just as formidable as their attack; Spain and co-hosts Mexico are the only teams yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Further highlighting their defensive solidity, Spain did not allow a single shot on target against Austria—a feat not seen in a World Cup knockout match since the 2014 final between Germany and Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Image: Imago

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While Spain holds the historical advantage in this Iberian rivalry, having lost only seven of their 41 meetings, Portugal emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, winning the 2024-25 Nations League final on penalties.

Team News

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has a fully fit squad and is unlikely to make significant changes to his winning lineup. Despite being substituted against Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line after scoring his first-ever World Cup knockout goal. Goncalo Ramos, who also found the net, will likely serve as a high-impact substitute once again.

For Spain, several players, including Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro, Dani Olmo, and Aymeric Laporte, had their training loads managed but are not considered injury doubts. However, Yeremy Pino (shoulder) and Nico Williams (adductor) are expected to miss the match, though they may return for later rounds. Marcos Llorente is on standby to replace Porro if needed, but an unchanged starting XI is anticipated for La Roja.

Spain's formidable defense is set for its most significant challenge of the 2026 World Cup as they prepare to face a star-studded Portugal side in Arlington. The match is expected to be a tactical battle, with both teams dominating possession throughout the tournament, each averaging over 60%.

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While Portugal boasts a potent attack, Spain's defensive record has been nothing short of remarkable. La Roja has yet to concede a goal, a testament to their disciplined backline. This defensive solidity could be the deciding factor in a tightly contested affair.

Given their impenetrable form, Spain is favoured to edge out their Iberian rivals and bring an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup aspirations.

Predicted Score: Portugal 1-2 Spain

Spain’s defence has looked far steadier throughout the tournament and they have a well-oiled attack which should send Ronaldo and co packing.

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Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 10pm (East African time) and will be live on SuperSport TV and Azam TV.

Possible Starting Lineups

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo