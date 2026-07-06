Ballon d’Or Clarification Opens Window of Opportunity for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

France Football, the organisers of the prestigious Ballon d’Or, have shut down the long-held belief that the award is a preserve of European-based players.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages fuel intense debate, France Football, the organiser of the Ballon d'Or, has addressed the long-standing belief that players must be based in Europe to win the prestigious award.

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Historically, football's most coveted individual prize has been awarded to stars from Europe's elite leagues, with recent winners including Ousmane Dembele of PSG in 2025 and Manchester City's Rodri in 2024. This trend has reinforced the notion that playing on the continent is a prerequisite for contention.

However, in a statement released on its official X account on Sunday, the organisation clarified that club location has not been a limiting factor since 2007. The award, they emphasised, is given to "the best player in the world, full stop."

This clarification arrives as speculation mounts over this year's potential frontrunners, with performances at the World Cup playing a crucial role.

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Ballon d’Or Open to Players Outside Europe

France Football provided a brief history of the award's evolution. Established in 1956, it initially honoured the best European player competing in a European league. In 1995, the criteria expanded to include players of any nationality based in Europe. The final restriction was lifted in 2007.

"Since 2007, there’s been no restriction: the Ballon d’Or rewards the best player in the world, full stop," the organisers stated.

The publication acknowledged that while most winners have represented European clubs, it is possible to claim the trophy while playing elsewhere. To date, only one men's winner was officially with a non-European club at the time of the ceremony.

"Only one player was based outside Europe when he lifted the Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi in 2023," the statement noted. "At the time of the 67th ceremony, on October 30, 2023, the Argentine was already playing for Inter Miami."

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Organisers were quick to point out, however, that Messi's 2023 victory was largely attributed to his performances with Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022/23 season, before his move to Major League Soccer.

Chance for Messi and Ronaldo?

They also highlighted that since 2022, the award has been judged on a seasonal basis (August 1 to July 31) rather than a calendar year.

Similarly, only one female player has won the award while playing for a club outside of Europe.

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"Yes, it’s entirely possible to win the Ballon d’Or without playing for a European club," the organisers concluded. "It just looks harder in light of history, but the growing strength of certain leagues outside Europe is shaking things up. Nothing is impossible when it comes to the Ballon d’Or. Anyone, regardless of their league, can technically claim it."

This stance therefore opens a window of opportunity for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who are playing in the MLS and Saudi Pro League respectively.

Messi, who guided Inter Miami to their first MLS title last year, could stand a chance to claim it if he leads Argentina to World Cup glory while Ronaldo also stands a chance if Portugal become world champions as he played a key role in Al-Nassr winning the Saudi Pro League in 2025-26.