Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Coach Held Up as the Benchmark After South Africa's World Cup Exit

Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Coach Held Up as the Benchmark After South Africa's World Cup Exit

Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Coach Held Up as the Benchmark After South Africa's World Cup Exit

A former Nigerian international believes South Africa's World Cup campaign showed they lacked a striker with the qualities that made Benni McCarthy one of Africa's greatest.

Former Nigerian international Henry Makinwa has suggested that South Africa could have advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they had a clinical finisher in their ranks, akin to legendary striker Benni McCarthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugo Broos's squad captured the nation's imagination by achieving a historic first for South African football, successfully navigating the group stages to reach the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana's campaign started with a disappointing loss to Mexico but was followed by a hard-fought draw against Czechia.

A memorable victory over South Korea ultimately secured their spot in the next phase. However, their journey came to an end in the Round of 32 with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henry Makinwa: Bafana Bafana Would Have Advanced if They Had a Benni McCarthy

Reflecting on the team's performance, Makinwa noted that South Africa took some time to find their footing in the competition. "South Africa was timid in the first game they lost," Makinwa told Soccer Laduma.

Despite the slow start, the former forward praised the tactical adjustments made by coach Hugo Broos as the tournament progressed.

"The last two games were great tactically, and they showed much hunger in-possession and out-of-possession high pressing, and a bit of aggressive defending," he observed.

While Makinwa was impressed by the team's tactical discipline and intensity, he believes their ultimate downfall was the absence of a ruthless goalscorer to convert crucial chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He highlighted Bafana Bafana icon Benni McCarthy as the type of player who could have elevated the team to the next level.

"If they had a killer top No. 9 like Benni McCarthy, they would have scaled through the Round of 32 stage," Makinwa concluded.