AFC Leopards Midfielder Explains How Michael Olunga is Mentoring Harambee Stars Teammates

The AFC Leopards utility man has shared how the Qatar-based striker is playing a crucial role in nurturing Kenyan footballers.

AFC Leopards utility man Kayci Odhiambo has lauded Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga for shaping the careers of teammates on and off-the-pitch.

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‎Odhiambo is among players who have not received many national team call-ups but he is grateful for the few that have come his way since they have been eye-opening.

‎The versatile Leopards star, who can play in defence and midfield, was first called to the Harambee Stars squad by former coach the late Engin Firat in March 2024 for the Four Nations tournament when Kenya played Malawi and Zimbabwe, featuring as a late substitute.

‎Odhiambo admits the national team setup provided him with a clear picture of what he really needs to do to make it as a professional footballer and also offered him an opportunity to learn from top players like Olunga.

‎"I am so grateful to him, he put me on a level I never imagined I would reach," Odhiambo told Kenya Football Dialogue on working with Firat.

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‎"He told me many eye-opening things. Like he told me, I needed to work on my upper body. I had played in defence for long but he never called me but just five games in midfield and I got a call-up. It is a good feeling, it comes with a lot of pride.

‎Influence of Michael Olunga

‎"It changed my mentality. When I returned, I started going to the gym during my free time instead of just sleeping. I know I want to play internationally, so when I go abroad, I have to be ready."

‎Odhiambo further revealed how Olunga was and still has a huge influence on his career and others in the national team since meeting in the Harambee Stars camp.

‎"He is easy with everyone even when in camp. You sit together, chat and share ideas," he said of Olunga.

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‎"He is a good guy because even after that camp, he has been following up on my performances. Sometimes after a game, he (Olunga) sends you a text telling you; ‘Good game, keep it up’ and things like those."