Neymar Announces End of International Career After Brazil's Shock Defeat to Norway: 'It is Now Over'

Neymar has officially retired from international football after Brazil's World Cup exit, bringing an end to a glittering 16-year career with the Seleção.

Neymar has declared the end of his international career with Brazil following the team's 2-1 knockout loss to Norway in the World Cup's round of 16.

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"I tried," a dejected Neymar said after Sunday's match. "It started here, at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over."

The 34-year-old superstar's journey with the national team began and ended at the same venue. He made his debut for Brazil on August 10, 2010, in a friendly match against the United States at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Neymar Legacy With Brazil

Neymar retires as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, having surpassed the legendary Pelé. In his final appearance, he came on as a substitute and scored a late penalty against Norway.

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He was overcome with emotion at the final whistle, collapsing in tears before being comforted by his teammates. His final tournament was hampered by a persistent right calf injury, which limited him to just two appearances.

Besides the match against Norway, he played for only 15 minutes during a group stage game against Scotland. For over a decade, Neymar was Brazil's standout player, but a series of injuries in recent years diminished his on-field impact.

His departure marks the beginning of a new era for the national team as it looks to a younger generation of talent.

"We ask that people will have patience with the new generation and support them from the get-go," stated team captain Marquinhos, calling for fans to embrace the transition.

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Meanwhile, Neymar Jr. has represented the Brazil national football team at four different FIFA World Cup tournaments, spanning the 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions.

When it comes to hardware lifted with the senior national team, Neymar has secured one major trophy, driving the Seleção to victory at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Beyond that senior triumph, he also famously guided the under-23 Olympic squad to a historic Gold Medal on home soil at the Rio 2016 Games.

Additionally, he won an Under-20 South American Championship earlier in his youth career back in 2011.

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