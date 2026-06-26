Moses Shumah: Zambian Champions Slammed Over Sale of Harambee Stars Striker

Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah’s move to South Africa has sparked criticism from Power Dynamos fans who feel the club should have retained the goal machine.

Kenyan striker Moses Shumah has completed a transfer to South African club AmaZulu FC but fans of Power Dynamos are not happy at the Zambian champions.

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Shumah had an impressive debut season at Power Dynamos, having joined them from Kakamega Homeboyz as he went on to score 24 goals in all competitions, including 21 in the league, which won him a number of accolades, including the Golden Boot award.

However, despite still having a year left on his contract, the striker has moved to South Africa after Power Dynamos accepted AmaZulu’s offer but the club’s fans have questioned his sale, claiming it is a lack of ambition given they are set to compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

“With CAF on the calendar, it's bad to release the best striker,” a Power Dynamos fan posted on social media in response to the club’s message that confirmed Shumah’s departure.

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Shumah’s Sale Questioned

“Why sell a striker when you are competing for honours?” another one questioned. “Gone too soon, all the best in his new chapter.”

“But why let our goal machine leave surely?” Power Dynamos were further asked, while another supporter also weighed in saying: “I can foresee a goalless Power Dynamos in the forthcoming season. In short, no goals.”

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“Hope they make replacements that are at least like for like or close to that coz [because] they need depth to compete in CAF games.”

“We understand that football is business but it's not every player that can be replaced or sold,” responded a concerned supporter.

However, some fans fear that Shumah may struggle in South Africa.

Fears of Potential Failure in SA

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Moses Shumah set a new scoring record in Zambia. Image: Power Dynamos

“Shumah has rushed. This is the player who first struggled at Power and could not find his feet in the first eleven until coach Mutapa had to talk to the player. That's when we saw a different Shumah. He would have taken another season with Power to consolidate his form and then maybe, move the next season,” was the take of a concerned Power Dynamos fan.

“Power has benefited from the sale of Shumah. Good business but I fear for the player. In SA, he will finish like Vaseline and then he will want to come back to Zambia. At Power, he was given a chance to play. He would have stayed for another year to see if it was a fluke of a season or not.”

Some Power Dynamos supporters are, however, looking at the glass half full in regards to Shumah’s departure.

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