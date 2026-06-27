Harambee Stars Midfielder Handed Bumper New Deal After Impressive Debut Season in Romania

The Kenyan international can look forward to two more years in Romania after his club was impressed by his contributions last term, handing him a new contract.

Kenyan international midfielder Richard Odada has secured his future with Romanian top-flight club UTA Arad, signing a contract extension that will keep him with the team until the summer of 2028.

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The club officially announced the new agreement on its social media channels. "Our club has reached an agreement with Kenyan international Richard Odada to extend the contract until the summer of 2028," the statement confirmed.

“The 25-year-old midfielder will continue like this in the red and white shirt, following the developments appreciated from the previous season. We wish him good luck and many more achievements with UTA,” the statement further stated.

Odada, a former AFC Leopards player, initially joined UTA Arad in October 2025. After a brief waiting period for his debut, he made his first appearance on November 30 in a 2-1 away win against Hermannstadt and quickly became a key figure in the squad.

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How Did Odada Earn the New Contract?

Richard Odada playing for ATA Urad of Romania. Image: Imago

In his debut season in Romania, Odada made a significant impact, accumulating 1,405 minutes over 22 competitive matches. He contributed two goals and one assist, playing a vital role in the club's successful fight for survival.

His performances were particularly crucial in the play-out victories over FC Botosani and Unirea Slobozia, which ensured UTA Arad retained their top-flight status.

The midfielder's consistent form under head coach Adrian Mihalcea prompted the club to offer him the long-term deal. This extension solidifies Odada's position as a central part of UTA Arad's plans as they look to build and strengthen their squad for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

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Future Secured After Unsettled Spell

Odada looks now settled in Romania after loan spells across Europe since leaving Philadelphia Union in 2023. Having failed to get gametime at the MLS club, where he featured sparingly for the second-string side, Odada was offered a lifeline when he joined Danish side Aalborg in August 2023 on loan.

The club opted against making the move permanent, despite playing 22 games and scoring four goals, and Odada ended up signing for Scottish side Dundee United.

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However, with just 13 appearances in the 2024-25 season, the central midfielder ended up on loan at Serbian side OFK Beograd but managed to play just six games, and he had to leave again in search of regular gametime.