Lionel Messi Makes World Cup History as Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1

Lionel Messi came off the bench to help Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 and make more World Cup history.

Lionel Messi has etched his name into the World Cup record books yet again, becoming the first player in the tournament's history to score in seven consecutive matches, sealing a hard-fought 3-1 victory over a resilient Jordan side.

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This extraordinary feat of consistency began during the 2018 tournament in Russia and carried through the 2022 competition in Qatar.

The streak underscores the Argentine superstar's enduring ability to deliver decisive performances on football's biggest stage.

Jordan vs Argentina: Full Match Report

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Despite a 72-place gap in the FIFA rankings, the match was far more competitive than Argentina might have anticipated, particularly after halftime.

Entering the final group-stage game, Lionel Messi had been the sole scorer for Argentina, netting all five of their previous goals. With the superstar starting on the bench, his teammates proved they could carry the attacking weight.

Argentina began the match with intent, and Giovani Lo Celso thought he had opened the scoring in the seventh minute after a fluid passing move, but the goal was disallowed for a narrow offside.

His moment would come soon after. Dominating the early stages with nearly 90 per cent possession, Argentina won a free-kick in the 14th minute.

Lo Celso stepped up and, channelling his legendary teammate, unleashed a powerful strike past goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.

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While some might question the keeper, the quality of the strike was undeniable and crucial in demonstrating Argentina's diverse attacking threats.

Argentina's first-half control continued, translating possession into numerous set-piece opportunities.

From a corner, Marcos Senesi won a penalty, which Lautaro Martínez confidently converted in the 31st minute to double their lead.

However, Argentina failed to maintain their comfortable grip on the game. Jordan emerged from the interval with renewed purpose, and manager Jamal Sellami's substitutions, Mousa Tamari and Mahmoud Al Mardi, made an immediate impact.

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Catching the Argentine defence off guard, Jordan launched a swift counter-attack, with Tamari finishing coolly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Following a tense ten-minute spell for La Albiceleste, Scaloni called upon his ultimate solution, bringing on Messi in the 60th minute. As he so often does, the legend delivered.

After a relatively quiet period, Messi was awarded a free-kick and drove a low, skidding shot past Abulaila to restore Argentina's two-goal advantage. The goal not only secured the win but also etched his name into the history books.