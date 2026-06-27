Harambee Stars Playmakers in Tight Title Battle in Tanzania as Season Enters Homestretch

Duke Abuya and Mohammed Bajaber are locked in an intense fight for the Tanzanian Premier League title with two matches left to play.

Kenyan players Duke Abuya and Mohammed Bajaber are entering defining days in Tanzania as their clubs are locked in a tight title battle.

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Yanga, home to Abuya, and Simba SC of Bajaber are separated by just two points with as many matches remaining in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Abuya’s side, who have won the last four straight titles, are in prime position as they lead the standings with 69 points from 28 matches, while Simba have 67 from a similar number of games.

For Yanga, the arithmetic is clear, four points will be enough to clinch a fifth league crown on the bounce while Simba are hoping that their bitter rivals slip up for them to profit.

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Yanga have a match against fifth-placed TRA United on Saturday and victory will edge them closer as they would then need just a draw in their final game of the season against JKT Tanzania to be crowned.

What Both Sides Need to be Crowned

For Simba, they must win their two games over fourth-placed Singida United as well as KMC, while hoping that Yanga drop points to close in. If that happens, and both sides end up on the same points at the end of the season, there are a number of tie-breaking scenarios that would come into play.

According to league regulations, head-to-head records serve as the primary tiebreaker if teams finish with the same number of points in Tanzania.

This season, the first Kariakoo derby ended in a 0-0 draw at Simba's home ground, while the return fixture was a dramatic 2-2 stalemate. These results give Yanga a slight edge on away goals in their direct encounters, a factor that could prove decisive if the race goes down to the wire.

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The Kenyan players have had mixed fortunes at their respective clubs in Tanzania as while Abuya is a mainstay in the Yanga starting 11, Bajaber hardly gets to play after a season disrupted by injuries.