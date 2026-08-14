Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Makes Special Tottenham Return Ahead of New Season

Victor Wanyama has reunited with Tottenham legends and shared his thoughts after a special visit to the club's training ground.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama was among the former Tottenham Hotspur stars invited to the club's training ground on Thursday, where past and present players came together ahead of the new Premier League season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Wanyama, who enjoyed a successful spell with Spurs, shared his experience on social media after watching the first team train and joining the players and coaching staff for lunch.

“It was a great day catching up over lunch ahead of the EPL fixture. Watched the lads train, had an insightful discussion between the former and current players on what to expect this season. I have a good feeling we have a solid team. Come on you Spurs #COYS,” Wanyama posted on (X) Twitter.

Spurs Bring Past and Present Together

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi hosted the gathering at the Hotspur Way training complex as he looks to build a strong team while maintaining a connection with the club's rich history.

The Italian manager invited several former Spurs stars to watch the first-team training session, allowing the current squad to interact with players who previously represented the club.

The illustrious group included club icons Glenn Hoddle, Steve Perryman, Gary Mabbutt, Pat Jennings and Graham Roberts. More recent fan favourites such as Jermain Defoe, Michael Dawson, Les Ferdinand and Fernando Llorente were also in attendance.

After watching De Zerbi put his players through their paces, the former players joined the current squad and coaching staff for lunch.

Graham Roberts, a two-time FA Cup and UEFA Cup winner with Spurs, also expressed his delight at the reunion on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What a great day,” he posted. “Just back from the training ground with all our legends. We watched the training of the first team and then had lunch with the manager and all the first team squad.”

He added, “It was an absolutely amazing day. Our manager is fantastic, mixing with us and his training was great as though it was a match day. Thank you to Tony, Mags and Elaine for organising this with the manager. Coys.”

Spurs Continue Special Week

The gathering came during a memorable week for Tottenham, who had earlier organised a special welcome for Pedro Porro after his return to the training ground as a World Cup winner with Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The right-back, who was also named in the tournament's best XI, received a guard of honour from players, coaches and staff.

Speaking to those gathered, Porro expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome. “This is special when you see all the people here after the World Cup,” he said.