Advertisement

Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Makes Special Tottenham Return Ahead of New Season

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 06:22 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Makes Special Tottenham Return Ahead of New Season
Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Makes Special Tottenham Return Ahead of New Season
Victor Wanyama has reunited with Tottenham legends and shared his thoughts after a special visit to the club's training ground.
Advertisement

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama was among the former Tottenham Hotspur stars invited to the club's training ground on Thursday, where past and present players came together ahead of the new Premier League season.

Advertisement

Victor Wanyama, who enjoyed a successful spell with Spurs, shared his experience on social media after watching the first team train and joining the players and coaching staff for lunch.

“It was a great day catching up over lunch ahead of the EPL fixture. Watched the lads train, had an insightful discussion between the former and current players on what to expect this season. I have a good feeling we have a solid team. Come on you Spurs #COYS,” Wanyama posted on (X) Twitter.

Spurs Bring Past and Present Together

Advertisement

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi hosted the gathering at the Hotspur Way training complex as he looks to build a strong team while maintaining a connection with the club's rich history.

The Italian manager invited several former Spurs stars to watch the first-team training session, allowing the current squad to interact with players who previously represented the club.

The illustrious group included club icons Glenn Hoddle, Steve Perryman, Gary Mabbutt, Pat Jennings and Graham Roberts. More recent fan favourites such as Jermain Defoe, Michael Dawson, Les Ferdinand and Fernando Llorente were also in attendance.

After watching De Zerbi put his players through their paces, the former players joined the current squad and coaching staff for lunch.

Graham Roberts, a two-time FA Cup and UEFA Cup winner with Spurs, also expressed his delight at the reunion on social media.

Advertisement

“What a great day,” he posted. “Just back from the training ground with all our legends. We watched the training of the first team and then had lunch with the manager and all the first team squad.”

He added, “It was an absolutely amazing day. Our manager is fantastic, mixing with us and his training was great as though it was a match day. Thank you to Tony, Mags and Elaine for organising this with the manager. Coys.”

Spurs Continue Special Week

The gathering came during a memorable week for Tottenham, who had earlier organised a special welcome for Pedro Porro after his return to the training ground as a World Cup winner with Spain.

Advertisement

The right-back, who was also named in the tournament's best XI, received a guard of honour from players, coaches and staff.

Speaking to those gathered, Porro expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome. “This is special when you see all the people here after the World Cup,” he said.

“The most important thing is this connection, family. Thank you so much for everything, and come on this year because it's a good year for us.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Zimbabwe Star Claims Death Threats in South Africa After His Horrific Tackle on Orlando Pirates Midfielder
Football
14.08.2026
Zimbabwe Star Claims Death Threats in South Africa After His Horrific Tackle on Orlando Pirates Midfielder
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Release Clause’ That Protects Him from 50-50 Wealth Split with Georgina Rodriguez
Sports Gist
14.08.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Release Clause’ That Protects Him from 50-50 Wealth Split with Georgina Rodriguez
Cameroon vs Malawi: WAFCON 2026 Final Preview, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch Live
Football
14.08.2026
Cameroon vs Malawi: WAFCON 2026 Final Preview, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch Live
KRU Drops Andrew Amonde From Shujaa Coaching Staff
Rugby
14.08.2026
KRU Drops Andrew Amonde From Shujaa Coaching Staff
Talanta Stadium: Court Rejects Fresh Bid in Sh11.4 Billion Land Compensation Dispute
Football
14.08.2026
Talanta Stadium: Court Rejects Fresh Bid in Sh11.4 Billion Land Compensation Dispute
AFCON 2027: Kenya Reveals New Plans as Qatar Partnership Takes Shape
Football
14.08.2026
AFCON 2027: Kenya Reveals New Plans as Qatar Partnership Takes Shape