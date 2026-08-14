AFCON 2027: Kenya Reveals New Plans as Qatar Partnership Takes Shape

Kenya has made a key move ahead of AFCON 2027 as preparations for the tournament continue to gather momentum.

Kenya is exploring a sports medicine collaboration with Qatar as part of its preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The East African nation, which will host the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania, is actively seeking strategic alliances to ensure the event's success. The competition is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

"As Kenya gears up to host AFCON next year, we are intentionally forging partnerships critical to the success of the event," Sing’Oei stated on Thursday, August 13.

His comments followed a visit to the renowned Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha during an official trip to Qatar.

Sing’Oei highlighted the facility's credentials as a FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and an International Olympic Committee Research Centre dedicated to injury prevention and athlete health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At the end of my visit to Doha, Qatar, I toured Aspire Zone-based Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital... and was received by the Acting Director General, Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi," he confirmed.

AFCON 2027 Preparations Gather Pace

The initiative is part of Kenya's wider strategy to strengthen its sports medicine capabilities and improve athlete welfare ahead of the continental showpiece.

However, specific details on how a potential partnership would integrate with the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) existing medical protocols were not provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAF operates its own medical division, which manages services at all its competitions. This includes pre-competition medical assessments, cardiac screening, injury surveillance and anti-doping controls to safeguard player health.

Meanwhile, preparations for the tournament are advancing on multiple fronts. Construction is underway on the new Raila Odinga Talanta International Stadium, while the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) is developing an 18.9-kilometre road network to manage the expected increase in traffic.