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Timothy Ouma: Charlton Athletic Boss Reveals Big Expectations for Harambee Stars Midfielder Ahead of Debut

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 19:25 - 13 August 2026
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Timothy Ouma: Charlton Athletic Boss Reveals Big Expectations for Harambee Stars Midfielder Ahead of Debut
Timothy Ouma: Charlton Athletic Boss Reveals Big Expectations for Harambee Stars Midfielder Ahead of Debut
Timothy Ouma is yet to make his Charlton Athletic debut, but the club already has high expectations for the Harambee Stars midfielder.
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Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has praised the club’s transfer business this summer, with seven new players arriving ahead of the 2026/27 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

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Among the latest additions is Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma, who joined the Addicks on a season-long loan from Slavia Prague.

However, Jones has confirmed that the Kenyan international will not be rushed into action as he settles into his new surroundings.

“Timothy won’t feature straight away, but I hope he has a massive impact on our squad,” Jones told the club’s media.

“We have tracked him, we have wanted him, it has taken a long time to get him over here. When you sign foreign players, these things take a while with visa issues; the farther afield they are, the more difficult it is at times. We do extensive medicals with them coming from far afield; we need to build him up and get him ready.”

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The Charlton boss revealed that the club's recruitment team had been monitoring Ouma for an extended period before completing the deal, while also stressing the need to give the midfielder time to get up to speed.

Nathan Jones Delighted With Transfer Business

With seven new players added to the squad this summer, Jones believes Charlton have strengthened significantly ahead of their return to Championship action.

“If we get this final piece of the puzzle, then I think we have had an unbelievable window,” he remarked. “We have been patient and worked tirelessly while competing with clubs that have massive resources. I am really pleased with the business we have done.”

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Charlton will now look to integrate their new arrivals as they prepare for a demanding Championship campaign. The Addicks opened their competitive season last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Jones was pleased with the mentality shown by his players, particularly after Charlton suffered an early cup exit at the same stage last season.

“Last week was the start of the season,” he said. “It was a competitive fixture, a Carabao Cup game. We did slightly use it as a final pre-season game because we wanted to ensure everyone got minutes. We wanted to win and progress, and I was pleased with the mentality.”

The victory set up a second-round meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

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“It’s a good draw, especially for the fans,” Jones commented. “These used to be regular fixtures for the club, and that's what we want to get back to. We take on these tests; they are part of the journey.”

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