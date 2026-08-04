Scottish Giants Eye £5m Midfielder Tipped as the Next Victor Wanyama and Tom Rogic

Scottish Giants Eye £5m Midfielder Tipped as the Next Victor Wanyama and Tom Rogic

Scottish Giants Eye £5m Midfielder Tipped as the Next Victor Wanyama and Tom Rogic

The leading Scottish club is pursuing a midfielder whose all-round game has drawn comparisons with both Victor Wanyama and Tom Rogic.

Celtic could be on the verge of losing another key player just weeks after Daizen Maeda's £10 million transfer to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

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Midfield star Matt O'Riley is now the subject of intense interest from West Ham United, who have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

However, the Hoops are holding out for a fee of around £25 million, leaving the London club to decide whether to meet their valuation.

Matt O'Riley Exit Could Force Celtic Into the Market

O'Riley's potential departure highlights the unique recruitment challenge Celtic faces. The club must build a squad capable of both dominating the Scottish Premiership and competing on the European stage.

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Domestically, Celtic requires technically gifted midfielders who can unlock defences and contribute goals and assists. In Europe, where they are often the underdogs, the team needs more physicality, defensive resilience, and tactical discipline.

Should O'Riley move on, manager Brendan Rodgers will have a significant opportunity to sign a midfielder who can meet these dual demands.

The ideal candidate would combine the attacking flair needed for domestic success with the combative qualities essential for European competition.

Mika Baur Emerges as Celtic's Top Midfield Target

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The last time Celtic reached the knockout stages of a major European tournament, in the 2012/13 Champions League, their midfield featured the creative prowess of Tom Rogic alongside the formidable power of Victor Wanyama. Now, the club appears to have identified a player who could offer a modern hybrid of both.

According to reports, Celtic are preparing a new offer for Paderborn's central midfielder, Mika Baur. After an initial £4 million bid was rejected, the Scottish champions are expected to return with an improved proposal worth up to £5 million.

It is understood that the German youth international is keen on a move to Glasgow and is hopeful that an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes.

Why Mika Baur Is Compared to Tom Rogic and Victor Wanyama

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Baur's profile suggests he could be the well-rounded midfielder Celtic needs. In the 2. Bundesliga last season, he demonstrated his attacking threat with a goal contribution rate of 0.27 per game, showcasing a Rogic-like ability to both score and create from midfield.

However, his defensive statistics are equally impressive. Baur won 65% of his aerial duels, a figure reminiscent of Wanyama's dominance during that successful Champions League campaign. Furthermore, he averaged 2.4 tackles and interceptions per game, a rate higher than any Celtic player in the league last season.