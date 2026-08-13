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CAF President Challenges Gianni Infantino Critics to Take Their Fight to FIFA Election

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 19:56 - 13 August 2026
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CAF President Challenges Gianni Infantino Critics to Take Their Fight to FIFA Election
CAF President Challenges Gianni Infantino Critics to Take Their Fight to FIFA Election
Patrice Motsepe has delivered a firm message to Gianni Infantino's critics as questions continue to surround the FIFA president.
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Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has advised those with grievances against FIFA President Gianni Infantino to adhere to the organisation's established electoral procedures.

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Motsepe emphasised that any individual or group seeking to challenge Infantino should do so through the proper channels, allowing the 211-member associations to determine the outcome at the next election.

"If anybody has got any problem against anybody, whether it's Gianni, whether it is anybody else, follow the process, follow the FIFA process, simple as that," Motsepe stated in an interview with Sky News. "If you want to take him out, go for elections; let the 211-member associations decide."

He reiterated the importance of respecting the democratic system, especially with elections scheduled for the following year.

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"You've got to be very careful. There are elections taking place next year. Shouldn't we allow that process to continue? And let the 211 members decide," he added, also calling for fairness when addressing allegations against individuals.

CAF Backs Cooperation Amid FIFA Controversy

Patrice Motsepe's comments follow a period of controversy surrounding Infantino's "FIFA Forward Enterprise" proposal.

The plan, which involved creating a $20 billion commercial subsidiary and selling a 20% stake to private investors, faced strong opposition from UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC.

FIFA ultimately withdrew the proposal and issued an apology, a decision unanimously supported by the CAF Executive Committee.

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Despite the recent turmoil, Motsepe highlighted that his focus remains on fostering unity and cooperation among football's governing bodies, rather than engaging in political disputes.

"There's a lot that's problematic and negative that they have to fix," he acknowledged. "But he has apologised and said maybe there's a different way these things should have been done."

Underscoring his commitment to the democratic outcome, Motsepe concluded, "There are many times when I want the candidate to win and doesn't win. Whoever wins, I've got to support him."

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