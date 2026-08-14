Former Harambee Stars Coach Reveals Why Beldine Odemba Should Not Be Blamed for WAFCON 2026 Exit Image source: FKF

Former Harambee Stars Coach Reveals Why Beldine Odemba Should Not Be Blamed for WAFCON 2026 Exit Image source: FKF

Former Harambee Stars Coach Reveals Why Beldine Odemba Should Not Be Blamed for WAFCON 2026 Exit

The former Harambee Stars coach has defended Beldine Odemba and urged critics to take a closer look at the bigger picture following Harambee Starlets' WAFCON campaign.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has come to the defence of Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba, urging critics to take a broader view of the team's performance following their early exit from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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Mulee believes Kenya's return to the continental tournament after a decade-long absence should be viewed as an important step in the team's rebuilding process rather than simply as a failure.

“We have been out of this tournament for ten good years; everybody criticises, yet this is one of the toughest jobs," Mulee stated. "The coach has a plan and knows what is best for the team, so we cannot blame her for the poor run.”

He urged fans and critics to recognise the significance of the Starlets qualifying for the tournament after such a long absence, arguing that the achievement itself represents progress for women's football in Kenya.

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“We must also note the step our women's football has made on the international stage by qualifying for the tournament and not only look for mistakes.”

Mulee Highlights Kenya's Progress

According to Mulee, competing at WAFCON gave the players valuable experience and exposure against some of Africa's strongest women's teams.

He also pointed to the recent success of the Junior Starlets, who qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, as another indication that Kenya's women's football programme is making progress.

“We must ask ourselves what step our women's football has made in terms of its development," he remarked. "I am also happy for the Under-17 ladies for their qualification to the World Cup, and that is a sign of doing even better in the future. There is something that women's football in Kenya has that needs to be discussed so that we move to the next level."

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