Audrey Werro Handed Lifeline After Dramatic Fall as Keely Hodgkinson and Femke Bol Await in 800m Final

Audrey Werro Handed Lifeline After Dramatic Fall as Keely Hodgkinson and Femke Bol Await in 800m Final

Audrey Werro Handed Lifeline After Dramatic Fall as Keely Hodgkinson and Femke Bol Await in 800m Final

Audrey Werro has been handed a lifeline after a dramatic fall, setting up a mouth-watering 800m final against two of her biggest rivals.

Audrey Werro, one of the leading contenders for the European 800m title, has advanced to the final despite suffering a heavy fall in a chaotic semi-final.

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The Swiss athlete, who owns the fastest 800m time in the world this year, was leading the race and holding off challenges from Great Britain's Jemma Reekie and French record-holder Anais Bourgoin.

However, disaster struck on the final bend when the 22-year-old appeared to be clipped from behind, sending her crashing to the track.

Lithuania's Gabija Galvydyte was also caught up in the incident as runners attempted to avoid the pile-up. Both athletes managed to get back on their feet and finish the race, with a visibly shaken Werro crossing the line last while clutching her ribs.

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Following successful appeals, officials reinstated both Werro and Galvydyte, expanding Friday's final to 10 athletes.

"I was feeling really great until the last metre. Unfortunately, I don't know, something happened, and I was on the ground. I hope I will be qualified for the final," Werro told the BBC.

Keely Hodgkinson and Femke Bol Safely Through

In the second semi-final, Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, Audrey Werro's main rival for the title, secured her place in the final with a controlled performance.

Keely Hodgkinson took an early lead with Femke Bol of the Netherlands close behind, and the pair pulled clear in the home straight. Italy's Eloisa Coiro claimed the final automatic qualifying spot.

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Hodgkinson said she was concerned after hearing the crowd react to the incident in the opening semi-final.

"I heard a ‘oohhh’ [from the crowd] which is never a good sign; I don't know what it looked like. It's a real shame, I hope she's okay and that she's in the final tomorrow."

Looking ahead to the final, Hodgkinson welcomed the challenge and hoped the race would be free of incidents.

"The excitement [for the women's 800m] makes me excited. I love a good challenge; it brings out the best in me. I hope for a clean race with no falling over."

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