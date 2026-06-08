Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Joins Voices Supporting Ex-Teammate Christian Eriksen After Scare

Victor Wanyama sent a supportive message to former teammate Christian Eriksen following a concerning incident during Denmark's friendly match.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has sent a heartfelt message of support to former teammate Christian Eriksen following the Danish midfielder's recent health scare.

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Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's friendly match against Ukraine, prompting the game in Odense to be halted in the 65th minute before it was eventually abandoned.

The 34-year-old later regained consciousness and was able to leave the pitch with assistance. The incident inevitably brought back memories of Euro 2020, when the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland.

Following that ordeal, Eriksen was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a device designed to monitor and regulate heart rhythm.

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Victor Wanyama Sends Message To Christian Eriksen

Following the incident, former Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder has shared a heartfelt post on his social media.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Stay strong, Christian. ❤️🙏,” Victor Wanyama said on his X (Twitter) handle.

Meanwhile, during a memorable era for Tottenham Hotspur under Mauricio Pochettino, Victor Wanyama and Christian Eriksen served as a perfect force in the midfield.

Joining the club in 2016, the Harambee Stars legend quickly established himself as a dominant, combative midfield shield whose physical style protected the backline, which directly benefited Eriksen, the team's chief creative maestro.

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Eriksen also famously noted that Victor Wanyama's presence freed him up to pull the strings in attack. Together, they anchored a sensational 2016/17 campaign where Spurs finished second in the Premier League with a club-record 86 points while remaining unbeaten at White Hart Lane.

Their synergy also helped propel the club on historic continental runs, culminating in Tottenham reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

Though both players eventually departed North London in early 2020, their partnership remains a definitive snapshot of one of the most exciting Tottenham sides in modern history.

Christian Eriksen Update Provided

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Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is reported to be conscious and in good spirits after collapsing. "I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well," Denmark's team doctor, Morten Boesen, said in a statement on Monday.

"He is with family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home."

The Danish Football Association had earlier confirmed on X that Eriksen was "conscious and doing well under the circumstances" following the incident in Odense.

Dr. Boesen, who was instrumental in saving Eriksen's life in 2021, provided further details. "Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself," he explained.

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"As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness very quickly."

He added, "He will undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. But Christian is doing well and asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them he was OK."

Players from both teams formed a protective circle around Eriksen as he received medical attention on the pitch. Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg described the moment to TV2.

"There's a throw-in. I go out to the side and I turn around a bit, and I see Christian on his way to the floor," Hojbjerg recalled.

"We know a little about how he reacts, what that means. Everyone reacted super-fast and with respect. I can only compliment the courage of those who took care of Christian on the field."

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After the match was officially called off, Denmark coach Brian Riemer addressed the players and staff, who stood arm in arm.

"The most important thing is that Christian is doing well, and he is," Riemer said. "He has left the field and sent his regards to the players. Now it's about us standing together."

Meanwhile, after his 2021 incident, Italian regulations prevented him from continuing his career with Inter Milan.

After his contract was terminated, Eriksen made a remarkable return to the Premier League, first with Brentford in January 2022 and then with Manchester United that summer.