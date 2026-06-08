Deon Woodman: Harambee Stars Defender Reflects on Dream Kenya Debut in 4-0 Win Over Lesotho

The Harambee Stars defender said he was thrilled and honoured after making his long-awaited Kenya debut in a 4-0 win over Lesotho.

Harambee Stars defender Deon Woodman has shared his excitement after making his long-awaited debut for Kenya in the international friendly against Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, June 7.

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Deon Woodman did not feature in the first leg on Friday, June 5, where Harambee Stars were held to a 1-1 draw.

However, head coach Benni McCarthy handed the Wealdstone FC defender his first opportunity in the return fixture, and he made a strong impression as Harambee Stars secured a convincing 4-0 win over the Crocodiles.

Deon Woodman: I Can't Really Describe How It Felt

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Deon Woodman expressed joy and pride, saying the experience felt overwhelming in a positive way and difficult to fully put into words.

He noted that being called up and stepping onto the pitch at international level is a significant milestone in his career and something he holds in high regard.

He also highlighted the positive environment within the national team setup, describing training sessions as productive and the overall atmosphere as both relaxed and focused when required.

According to him, the balance within the squad between camaraderie and professionalism has made the transition into the team seamless.

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Woodman further revealed that he has quickly settled in with his new teammates, pointing out that he has been warmly received and made to feel part of the group from the start.

He added that building connections within the squad has been one of the most rewarding aspects of his experience so far, alongside the honour of representing the national team.

“I can’t really describe how it felt…it was just surreal for me. It’s a great honour to represent your country. Training has been great, and the vibes are really good. When it’s time to get serious, we get serious,” Deon Woodman said.

“Again, just putting on that badge is the most exciting thing for me. I would say it’s been good. The friendships I have built so far, I mean, everyone has been so welcoming to me, which is the best part, people don’t treat me like a stranger.”

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