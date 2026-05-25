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Victor Wanyama Celebrates Tottenham’s Relegation Escape With Big-Money Deal

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:20 - 25 May 2026
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Victor Wanyama was at Tottenham Stadium as Spurs escaped relegation. Image: Victor Wanyama/Instagram
Victor Wanyama had double delight at the weekend as he announced a new corporate partnership before Tottenham secured Premier League survival.
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Former Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama had a memorable weekend as his beloved Tottenham Hotspur escaped relegation just days after he sealed a big-paying deal.

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Wanyama was at the Tottenham Stadium in London on Sunday when Spurs beat Everton 1-0 to secure their survival in the Premier League on the final day of the 2025-26 season.

Spurs had hovered around the relegation places since early this year but avoided dropping to the Championship to the delight of Wanyama, who had been presented to fans before kick-off, as he also rallied the players to get the win they needed to survive.

“The season ended with some character,” Wanyama posted on social media after the game.

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The game came just days after Wanyama had been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Kenyan real estate firm Kings Developers.

Wanyama on New Partnership

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Wanyama documents his rise to fame, showing the connection between building a great foundation for his career and putting up strong structures that outlast generations.

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“I’ve played in some of the biggest stadiums in the world. I’ve experienced incredible moments and opportunities. But every season eventually asks the same question: What are you building beyond today? Because success is temporary. Legacy should last. I found my answer. I choose Kings Developers,” Wanyama posted.

King's Developers is described online as Kenya's “nationally acclaimed developer of commercial, residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties.”

The firm, which is wholly Kenyan owned, brings together “a team of innovative professionals with a wealth of experience in business management, architectural, engineering," and diversifies in a wide range of business activities ranging from construction, imports, glass & hardware, retail, distribution and fleet business.

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Their portfolio includes Prism Tower, a 34-storey prismatic glass skyscraper located in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, Sifa Towers (Hurlingham) and Crawford Business Park in Kilimani.

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