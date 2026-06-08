Ugandan-Born New York Mayor Picks African Nation to Beat France in World Cup Final

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has named the African country that he thinks will win the World Cup.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made a bold and heartfelt prediction for this summer's World Cup, tipping Morocco to defeat France in the final.

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Despite a demanding schedule overseeing the nation's largest city, the mayor, a well-known soccer enthusiast, took time on Thursday to fill out a World Cup bracket with the Guardian.

When asked whether his picks would be guided by his head or his heart, Mamdani admitted it would be a mix of both, ultimately declaring, "the heart wants what it wants" as he selected Morocco for the title.

Mamdani's prediction, while surprising to many, is rooted in a deep connection to the sport and its cultural impact. He is a rare figure in American politics who actively engages with soccer, from wearing an Arsenal-branded kurta at Eid al-Adha prayers to hosting a public viewing of the Africa Cup of Nations final.

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A victory for Morocco would mark the first time an African nation has ever won the World Cup or even reached the final. The Atlas Lions made history in Qatar four years ago by becoming the first African team to advance to the semi-finals. Mamdani, then a state assemblyman, joined celebrations in Astoria's Steinway Street—a hub for the city's North African communities—after their quarter-final win over Portugal.

Morocco Looking for Historic Run

Entering this summer's tournament ranked seventh by FIFA, Morocco has high ambitions to build on its previous success. Their campaign begins on June 13 against Brazil at MetLife Stadium, a match Mamdani could potentially attend. Last month, he announced a program offering 1,000 discounted $50 tickets to New York City residents for seven of the eight matches held at the New Jersey venue.

The mayor is also optimistic about the United States' chances, predicting they will top their group and advance to the quarter-finals before being eliminated by England. His bracket includes other surprising outcomes, such as Haiti reaching the knockout stage and Japan upsetting Brazil in the round of 32.

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, has previously spoken about how the 2010 World Cup in South Africa deepened his love for the game. He was in the stadium for Ghana's quarter-final match against Uruguay and recalled crying after Luis Suarez's notorious handball denied the African side a historic victory. This year, he predicts Ghana will advance from their group but fall to Colombia in the first knockout round.

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