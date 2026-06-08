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Pitso Mosimane Drops Major Hint About Next Job After Kaizer Chiefs Snub

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:12 - 08 June 2026
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Pitso Mosimane Expresses Gratitude Ahead of Possible Return
Pitso Mosimane.
Veteran coach Pitso Mosimane looks to have landed a new job after his camp made an update about his future.
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Speculation is mounting over the next chapter in Pitso Mosimane's decorated coaching career, with an official announcement seemingly imminent.

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The rumour mill went into overdrive this past weekend after Mosimane's management team created a WhatsApp group titled 'Coach Pitso Announcement', promising to reveal details of his next move.

Several clubs have been linked with the highly-regarded tactician. Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC has emerged as a potential destination, with Arabic publication Almasryalyoum reporting that Mosimane was recommended to succeed current coach Krunoslav Jurcic. However, the club has not yet made a final decision.

Mosimane Set to Miss Chiefs Job

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Closer to home, the long-standing talk of a potential union between Mosimane and South African giants Kaizer Chiefs has resurfaced. Despite this, recent reports linking Amakhosi with coach Fernando Da Cruz have cast doubt on whether Mosimane is truly heading to Naturena.

This period marks the longest stretch Mosimane has been without a club in his professional coaching career. The man known as 'Jingles' has been a free agent since leaving Iranian club Esteghlal in January 2025 over issues related to unpaid salaries.

The forthcoming announcement is set to end months of uncertainty for one of the most sought-after coaches in African football, with fans and pundits eagerly awaiting his decision.

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