Mondo Duplantis Reacts to First Defeat Since 2023 at His Home Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm

Mondo Duplantis Reacts to First Defeat Since 2023 at His Home Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm

Mondo Duplantis Reacts to First Defeat Since 2023 at His Home Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm

Mondo Duplantis reacted after suffering his first defeat since 2023 at his home Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm, where he finished second despite clearing 5.80m.

Mondo Duplantis has spoken out after suffering his first defeat since 2023 at the Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, June 7, where he reflected on the rare setback in his otherwise dominant run.

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The last time the Swedish pole vaulter was beaten came at the 2023 Diamond League Meeting in Monaco, where he finished fourth after clearing 5.72m in a highly competitive field.

In Stockholm, the world record holder managed a clearance of 5.80m for a second-place finish, as Australia’s Kurtis Marschall took victory with a 5.90m jump in a closely contested contest.

Mondo Duplantis: I Felt a Bit Unfocused Today

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Speaking after the event, Mondo Duplantis admitted that he was not at his sharpest during the competition, noting that he struggled to maintain full concentration and was hoping to avoid a disappointing result in front of his home crowd.

He reflected on his long unbeaten run over the past few years, acknowledging that the result marked an end to a significant streak, while also giving credit to his competitor for delivering a superior performance on the day without any mitigating excuses from his side.

Mondo Duplantis further explained that he remained calm and unfazed by the outcome, emphasising that his focus now shifts to enjoying his time in Stockholm with his loved ones rather than dwelling on the setback.

He also added that he is approaching an important personal milestone in his life with his upcoming wedding, suggesting that while the sporting result was disappointing, he still feels fortunate in his personal life.

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“I felt a bit unfocused today, and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans. I have not lost in what, 3 years? But hats off to Kurtis today, who beat me fair and square, and I have no excuses,” Mondo Duplantis said.