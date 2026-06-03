DR Congo Face Another Major Setback in 2026 FIFA World Cup Preparations

Spain has postponed DR Congo's World Cup warm-up match against Chile amid growing health concerns linked to the country's Ebola outbreak.

A pre-World Cup friendly match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile, scheduled to be held in Spain, has been called off due to health risks associated with the Ebola outbreak in the African nation.

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The game was set for June 9 in La Línea de la Concepción, a southern Spanish town near Gibraltar, at its 10,000-seat stadium.

However, the town's mayor, Juan Franco, announced on Tuesday that the fixture had to be postponed as a precautionary measure, following advice from the regional health authority.

Spanish Mayor Cancels DR Congo World Cup Friendly

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"I have signed the decree banning the holding of the match between the DR Congo and Chile," Franco confirmed as quoted by ESPN.

"A report from the head of the mayoralty's health service in La Línea advised categorically against hosting the match given the potential health risks."

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, the Chilean team has requested that the match be played behind closed doors instead.

The DR Congo, making their first World Cup appearance since 1974 (when they competed as Zaire), have faced significant disruptions to their preparations.

In May, the team cancelled a three-day training camp and a farewell event in the capital, Kinshasa, because of the Ebola outbreak in the country's east.

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

As of May 27, the WHO reported 906 suspected cases and 223 deaths in the DR Congo from a rare Ebola strain known as Bundibugyo, which has also crossed into Uganda.

After scrapping their domestic training plans, the Congolese team relocated to Belgium for their preparations and are scheduled to play Denmark in Liège on Wednesday.

Last month, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, told ESPN that the Congolese team must isolate for 21 days to be permitted entry into the United States for the tournament.

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Giuliani stated that the U.S. has informed FIFA, the Congolese national team, and its government that the team must remain in a "bubble" in Belgium.

"We've been very clear to Congo that they should maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can then come to Houston on June 11th," he said.

"We've made it very clear to the Congo government as well, that they need to maintain that bubble or they risk not being able to travel to the United States. We cannot be any clearer."