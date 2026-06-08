Benni McCarthy Fires Warning to Hugo Broos Over Squad Selections: 'Put Your Pride and Ego Aside'

Benni McCarthy has raised questions about Bafana Bafana's latest squad, urging that performances should be rewarded above all else.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has voiced his strong disapproval of Hugo Broos's latest Bafana Bafana squad, questioning the exclusion of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and winger Gift Links for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

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The former Premier Soccer League coach argues that exceptional individual performance should be the primary factor in national team selection, suggesting that personal preferences may have played a role in the controversial omissions.

Petersen's Stellar Season Ignored

The final 26-man squad announcement has sparked debate, with the absence of Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen being a major talking point.

Despite a standout season for the Amakhosi, the shot-stopper was cut from the preliminary list, a decision that has perplexed McCarthy.

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Speaking to Sporty TV, McCarthy expressed his sympathy for the keeper, highlighting his consistent form. "There’s a couple of names that I would have selected," Benni McCarthy stated.

"If I was in the position, I think I would have gone a different route, especially with the Brandon Petersen case. With the season that Kaizer Chiefs had, he’s really been phenomenal; he’s been really an outstanding performer."

"When you perform like that throughout the season, every time you step in between those goals, he’s a difference-maker for his team, then yeah, you deserve to be on that plane. I really feel for him for missing out."

Links' European Success Overlooked

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Benni McCarthy was equally critical of the decision to leave out Aarhus GF winger Gift Links, who recently won the league title in Denmark.

The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer believes such a significant achievement in a competitive European league should have secured Links a place in Broos's plans.

"And then the exclusion of somebody that... I don’t know what’s the situation like there, Gift Links, you win the league in Denmark," McCarthy remarked.

"That’s one of the toughest leagues; it’s one of the European leagues. And for the first time, other than myself, that’s won a league in a European country, he’s gone and done it."

"Reward People on Merit"

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At the heart of McCarthy's critique is the principle of rewarding players based on merit. While acknowledging that managers often rely on a trusted group of players, the UEFA Champions League winner insists that outstanding form cannot be disregarded, especially for a World Cup campaign.

"Does it even come close to mentioning, maybe coach’s preference? But man, at the end of the day, you put your pride and ego aside and reward people on merit," McCarthy urged.

"I feel that it was a hard one, but other than that, he has used the players he has selected throughout the campaign."

Despite his pointed criticism, McCarthy conceded that Broos faces a challenging situation. The Belgian coach has largely remained loyal to the players who were instrumental during the qualification journey.

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McCarthy admitted that dropping these established players for those who hit form late in the season is a tough call for any international manager.

"I understand the sense of loyalty to the players – who were sacrificing and being there for the national team, going into difficult places," McCarthy explained.