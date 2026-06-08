Keely Hodgkinson Misses Out in Stockholm 800m but Keeps World Record Focus: 'I Won't Let That Happen Again'

Keely Hodgkinson reacted after narrowly missing out on victory in the Stockholm 800m while maintaining her focus on the world record.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson has maintained her focus on the 800m world record despite a slight setback at the Diamond League Meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, June 7.

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The world 800m bronze medallist went into the race as the favourite to win but was forced to settle for second behind Audrey Werro.

The Swiss star claimed the win in 1:53.98 as Keely Hodgkinson clocked a British record time of 1:54.33 to finish second. Roisin Willis rounded up the podium in 1:57.56.

Keely Hodgkinson Speaks After Narrow 800m Loss

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Speaking after the race, Keely Hodgkinson acknowledged a strong performance from Audrey Werro, expressing admiration for the level of competition displayed during the race.

The two-time world 800m silver medallist noted that the pace set by her opponent played a key role in pushing her to a quicker time and keeping the contest highly competitive from start to finish.

She explained that the sustained pressure throughout the race forced her to respond earlier than expected and contributed to a tightly contested finish, something she did not anticipate before the event.

Keely Hodgkinson added that such unexpected challenges can be beneficial for both athletes, as they raise overall performance standards and make races more competitive.

“Massive respect to Audrey…that was incredible racing from her, and she helped me to run faster today. I was glad of her pushing me throughout the race and then fighting me to the line at the end - but I won't let that happen again,” Keely Hodgkinson revealed.

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“I wasn't expecting that from her today, and I thought she'd come back to me at the end, but such a surprise is good for me and for each other, and it's really great for the event; it's getting so much faster now.”

Keely Hodgkinson reflected on her recent workload, explaining that her recent training emphasis has been on shorter distances before gradually shifting her preparation back toward her primary event, a transition she believes is already producing positive signs.

She added that her season is still in its early stages, with plenty of key races ahead, and that she is carefully following a long-term plan aimed at peaking at the right moments.

Keely Hodgkinson highlighted the growing competitiveness in her event, describing upcoming championships as highly anticipated battles that are helping elevate overall performance levels.

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She concluded by expressing confidence in her abilities and long-term ambitions, stating that she remains focused on achieving major goals this season, including targeting a record-breaking performance in London, while embracing the intense rivalry that continues to push her forward.

“This is the first time I've raced back-to-back races over 400m and 800m, but I didn't feel the 400m was still in my legs. I've been focusing my training on the 400m recently, and now it's time to switch my attention back to 800m training, which shows today is very encouraging for me,” Keely Hodgkinson said.