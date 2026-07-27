Tusker FC Coach Explains Why He Is Proud Despite 2-0 CECAFA Kagame Cup Loss to Al Hilal

The Tusker FC coach has explained why the defeat to Al Hilal left him with more positives than negatives.

Tusker FC head coach Julien Mette has explained why he remains proud of his players despite their 2-0 defeat to Al Hilal in their opening match of the CECAFA Kagame Cup on Sunday, July 26.

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The Brewers endured a difficult outing, struggling to impose themselves as misplaced passes and defensive lapses proved costly throughout the contest.

Al Hilal capitalised on Tusker's shortcomings, with Kamaradini Mamudu and Salim Adams finding the back of the net to seal a deserved 2-0 victory and get their CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Al Hilal vs Tusker FC: Coach Julien Mette Proud Despite Loss

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Speaking after the match, Julien Mette acknowledged that the defeat highlighted the gap in experience between his squad and their opponents, noting that only Victor Mbaoma and Abud Omar had previously competed at the level Al Hilal are accustomed to in continental competitions.

The Tusker FC coach explained that most of his players were still adapting to the demands of facing such seasoned opposition, making the performance even more encouraging from his perspective.

He insisted he was far from discouraged by the result, saying he had seen enough positive signs to believe his side was moving in the right direction.

He praised his players for their commitment, discipline, and willingness to compete against one of the tournament's strongest teams, adding that their display gave him confidence about what they could achieve as they continue to grow together.

Mette also pointed to Tusker's limited preparation ahead of the tournament, revealing that the team had been training together for less than two weeks.

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He noted that one player had only joined the squad a couple of days before the match, while the club was among the last to confirm its participation in the competition, leaving little time to prepare adequately.

“That's the lesson of experience at this level, because except Victor Mbaoma and Abud Omar, I don't have any player who has played at the level of Al-Hilal, like the Champions League or even the CAF Confederation. So the guys played very well. I'm not disappointed. I am optimistic and positively surprised by the performance of the players,” Julien Mette said in a video shared by Dollar TV.

“We have been training for less than two weeks. One of our players arrived two days ago. We are the last team, let's say, qualified or registered for the tournament. So, we've been in a hurry; the board, the staff, the players. We have 12 new players, so we are in the process of building.”

Julien Mette admitted his side is still a work in progress, but maintained that their display against Al Hilal gave him plenty of reasons to be encouraged.

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He argued that Tusker matched, and at times outplayed, their opponents by creating the better scoring chances, but failed to capitalise on them when it mattered most.

According to him, the difference between the two sides ultimately came down to efficiency in front of goal, with Al Hilal making the most of the limited opportunities they created while Tusker were left to rue their wastefulness.

He described the match as an important learning experience, stressing that his players must become more clinical if they are to compete consistently at the highest level.

Mette also emphasised that the CECAFA Kagame Cup is serving a bigger purpose than simply chasing results. He explained that the tournament offers his largely new-look squad a valuable opportunity to gain experience ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign in September, particularly in handling the pressure and intensity that comes with facing top continental opposition.

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“We are not ready, but I'm optimistic regarding the performance of the players. We have been better than them, but the highest level is to score your opportunities. I think we had more opportunities than them, but maybe they are three, but they score two,” Julien Mette said.

“And this is the lesson of today. So yeah, this is what happened. It's a matter of accuracy in finishing. Even if we lose today, even if we lose on Wednesday, the most important thing is to experience. I don't want my players to be surprised in September when we play the first round.