Harambee Stars Prospect Returns After Illness as German Club Receive Timely Boost

The Kenyan winger has rejoined his German club after recovering from illness, providing a timely boost for the crucial pre-season camp.

FC Köln have received a timely boost for their pre-season training camp in Kitzbühel, Austria, with winger Linton Maina returning to the squad after recovering from illness.

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According to Bild, the 27-year-old had recently been sidelined by the flu but has now fully recovered and travelled with the team as preparations for the new Bundesliga season intensify.

Linton Maina's return comes as welcome news for head coach Lukas Kwasniok, who will be eager to have one of his key attacking players available throughout the week-long camp in Austria.

The camp is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the team's tactical approach, fitness levels, and squad chemistry ahead of the new campaign.

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Gideon Mensah Ruled Out After Falling Ill

While Maina's return provides encouragement, FC Köln have also suffered an early setback with Ghana international Gideon Mensah unable to travel with the squad.

The 28-year-old left-back was originally expected to join the team in Kitzbühel after enjoying an extended break following his international commitments at the World Cup.

However, those plans have been put on hold after Mensah came down with the flu shortly before the team's departure.

To avoid the risk of the illness spreading within the squad, the club opted to leave the defender in Cologne while he recovers.

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Club officials remain hopeful that he will regain full fitness quickly enough to join the training camp before it concludes next Friday, July 31.

His absence temporarily delays his integration into the team's pre-season preparations, although the expectation remains that he will feature once medically cleared.

Reigan Heskey Cleared After Work Permit Delay

FC Köln also faced an administrative hurdle involving one of their newest arrivals. Teenage forward Reigan Heskey had been unable to participate in training for several days because of delays surrounding his work permit.

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The paperwork initially prevented the 18-year-old from training with his new teammates, raising concerns over whether he would miss the Austrian camp altogether.

Fortunately for the club, the issue was resolved just before the squad departed. The necessary documents arrived in time, allowing Heskey to make the trip to Kitzbühel and begin working alongside his teammates during one of the most important phases of pre-season.

The camp will now offer the young attacker an opportunity to impress the coaching staff and continue adapting to life at FC Köln.

There is still uncertainty surrounding defender Luka Lochoshvili ahead of the opening sessions in Austria. The 28-year-old twisted his ankle during FC Köln's emphatic 8-0 friendly victory over Bergisch Gladbach and experienced discomfort after the match.

The club's medical staff will continue to assess his condition before deciding on his workload during the camp.

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Another fresh face travelling with the team is goalkeeper Martin James, who officially completed his move to FC Köln on Friday morning.

The 18-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and is regarded as one of the club's promising long-term investments between the posts.

His inclusion in the training camp will allow him to begin settling into the squad immediately while learning from the club's senior goalkeepers and coaching staff. Sporting director Thomas Kessler expressed his excitement over the signing.

"Martin is a very exciting goalkeeping talent with great potential for development. He received excellent training at a top club, is a current French youth international, and has what it takes to make the next steps in his career with us. He will be closely integrated into the professional setup."

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There was more encouraging news for FC Köln as defender Timo Hübers also made the journey to Austria. The experienced centre-back has spent several months working his way back from a serious knee injury and continues to make steady progress in his rehabilitation.

His inclusion in the travelling squad represents another important milestone in his recovery, even as the club carefully manages his return to full fitness.

Having Hübers involved around the group also provides valuable leadership during an important stage of pre-season preparations.

Despite dealing with illness, injury concerns, and administrative delays, FC Köln have arrived in Austria with the majority of their squad available as preparations for the new season gather momentum.