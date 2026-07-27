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Noah Lyles Provides Injury Update After Worrying Pull Up in 200m Final at US Championships

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:19 - 27 July 2026
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Noah Lyles. Image: Imago
The Olympics champion had a moment of concern when he dropped out of contention after feeling uncomfortable during the 200m final.
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Olympics champion Noah Lyles has allayed fears that he may have sustained a serious injury after he pulled up during the 200m at the US Championships on Sunday.

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Looking to add the 200m title to the 100m that he won on Friday, Lyles pulled up after the bend as the other sprinters bypassed him and jogged to the finish line.

It was a worrying sight as fans thought the multiple world champion had sustained a nasty injury but the American confirmed that it was just cramp.

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"Everything was going fine. I came off the turn and I just felt a grabbing sensation. And I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the time to stop. There’s not reason to push this.’ It was somewhat of a cramp," Lyles told NBC Sports after the race. "I’m fine. I just need to be stretched out and get some electrolytes in my system. I’ll be good."

Lyles Salutes Bolt After Scare

Noah Lyles and Usain Bolt. Image: Imago

The 29-year-old says it was the effects of pushing his body so hard in a couple of days, paying glowing tribute to legendary Usain Bolt for staying consistent when running two events in a matter of days for many years.

“I think I underestimated how fast that really was trying to come back. I wanted to push myself to make sure that I knew what it felt like to try and get up the next day and run,” added Lyles.

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“If this happens at the Olympics, I need to be ready for it but it just shows me what it takes to keep going, which kind of puts into perspective how great Bolt was.”

With Lyles out of the picture, Garrett Kaalund won the 200m in 20.04, a huge upset, ahead of Brandon Hicklin (20.29) and Maximilian Thomas’ (20.29) who completed the podium.

Lyles had won the 100m on Friday after clocking a world lead of 9.79, the best time over the distance in two years.

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