Philemon Otieno: Why Gor Mahia Coach Believes Former Captain Is the Right Team Manager

Philemon Otieno: Why Gor Mahia Coach Believes Former Captain Is the Right Team Manager

Philemon Otieno: Why Gor Mahia Coach Believes Former Captain Is the Right Team Manager

The Gor Mahia coach has explained why he believes the club made the right decision with the former captain's new role.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has welcomed the appointment of former club captain Philemon Otieno as the team's new manager, praising the move as a major boost for the squad.

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Philemon Otieno has already settled into his new role, travelling with the club's 42-member delegation to Rwanda for the Rayon Day friendly and the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The former defender enjoyed a distinguished playing career at Gor Mahia after joining the club in 2016, establishing himself as one of the team's most reliable performers.

His consistency, professionalism, and leadership qualities saw him entrusted with the captain's armband, leading K'Ogalo through several successful domestic campaigns while also representing the club in continental competitions.

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Philemon Otieno: Charles Akonnor Backs Former Gor Mahia Captain

In his new role, Philemon Otieno will be responsible for coordinating team logistics, managing player welfare, and serving as a crucial link between the technical staff and the club's management, something Charles Akonnor believes he is capable of.

Charles Akonnor revealed that Philemon Otieno had already demonstrated his leadership abilities during the previous season by balancing responsibilities both on and off the pitch, making the transition into a full-time managerial role a natural progression.

He noted that the former captain handled those additional duties admirably, giving the technical bench confidence that he was ready for the new challenge.

Charles Akonnor also highlighted Philemon Otieno's familiarity with the operational side of the game, saying his knowledge extends beyond matters on the pitch

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“Philemon played a certain role last season, combining both manager and player situations, and he did very well. We are very, very happy to have them because they have that common understanding of how players should behave, how players should act,” Charles Akonnor said.

“If we ask Philemon today to travel somewhere to get us a hotel, he will know exactly what to do. Sometimes football is being managed off the field of play; you bring it on the field of play, and he's in that position to give us that soundness that we need. So both of them have done very, very well. We are really, really happy with them.”