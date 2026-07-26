Tusker FC Suffer Defeat to Al Hilal in CECAFA Kagame Cup Opening Match

Tusker FC faced Al Hilal in their opening match of the CECAFA Kagame Cup as they began their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

Tusker FC suffered a disappointing start to their CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign, falling 2-0 to Al Hilal in their opening match at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday.

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Tusker FC, who are placed in Group C, will take on Rayon Sports on Wednesday at Kigali Pelé Stadium before wrapping up their group-stage campaign against Zanzibar's KVZ SC at the same venue on Saturday, August 1.

Al Hilal vs Tusker FC: Full Match Report

Al Hilal kicked off the match with explosive momentum, putting constant pressure on the Tusker FC defense.

Their persistent attacks paid off in the 28th minute when a dangerous strike forced a sharp save from the Tusker goalkeeper.

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However, the keeper could only parry the ball into danger, leaving the rebound wide open. Al Hilal pounced on the loose ball and slotted it into the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Tusker FC were handed a lifeline in the 33rd minute when they were awarded a free kick, but sloppy execution allowed Al Hilal to quickly regain control and turn the pressure right back on them.

Just three minutes later, the Brewers carved out another promising opportunity to level the score, though the resulting effort lacked the precision needed to beat the goalkeeper, who safely gathered the ball to preserve Al Hilal's lead.

Just before the halftime whistle, Tusker FC won a free kick right outside the box, but Abud Omar’s set-piece attempt curled disappointingly wide of the target.

Tusker FC emerged for the second half with renewed intent, immediately pressing high up the pitch in search of an elusive equaliser.

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Despite relentless pressure from the Brewers, Al Hilal’s resolute defense held firm and denied them any clear sight of goal.

As the minutes ticked on, Al Hilal remained disciplined at the back, frustrating every attempt by Tusker FC to breach their backline.

However, as the match progressed, Al Hilal began to dictate the tempo with exceptional ball retention, putting Tusker FC on the back foot.

The Brewers struggled to string passes together, which severely compounded their difficulties as the game approached the 75th minute.

Tusker FC were awarded a free kick in the 78th minute, but the Al Hilal goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to deny them.

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