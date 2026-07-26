Gor Mahia Coach Impressed by Returning Harambee Stars Defender After Loan Spell

Charles Akonnor has highlighted the progress the Kenyan defender has made as he continues to compete for a bigger role in the squad.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor praised Harambee Stars defender Siraj Mohammed after an impressive performance in the club's commanding 5-0 victory over APR FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Kibwage opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Patrick Essombe doubled the lead a minute later to put the visitors in firm control.

Gor Mahia maintained their dominance after the break, with Paul Okoth Odhiambo making it 3-0 shortly after Rwanda President Paul Kagame arrived at the stadium, before Lesley Otieno Owino and Ebenezer Assifuah-Inkoom completed the rout.

Akonnor singled out Siraj Mohammed for his solid defensive display as Gor Mahia secured an emphatic pre-season win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles Akonnor in Awe of Siraj Mohammed

Speaking at the press conference ahead of their clash against Vipers SC, Charles Akonnor said Siraj Mohammed delivered an impressive performance after responding positively to the guidance he had received from the technical bench.

Charles Akonnor explained that the coaching staff had spent considerable time building the defender's confidence while helping him better understand the tactical demands of his role, particularly the responsibilities expected of a modern full-back.

According to the coach, Siraj Mohammed initially needed time to adapt to those requirements, but his growing understanding and improved decision-making convinced the staff that he deserved an opportunity to start.

“He did well. We had a lot to talk about with him, to encourage him, to believe that he has also a rough idea of what we expect from him,” Charles Akonnor said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

play,“In our first season when there was a situation, not that he was bad, but there's a certain approach if you are a full-back that you need to act on the feet of play and it took a bit of time.

“And now he's aware, he knows, and we thought also wise to give him that chance to play. And I think he did very, very well.”

Charles Akonnor further clarified that the substitutions were purely tactical and were not a reflection of any player's performance.

He explained that Gor Mahia adjusted their approach based on APR FC's style of play, with the coaching staff believing the changes would give the team greater attacking impetus and help exploit spaces left by the opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach stressed that the decision to introduce four players after the break was made to suit the demands of the match rather than because the starters had underperformed.

He added that Siraj Mohammed remains firmly in contention for regular playing time, noting that every player is being given an opportunity to impress during pre-season as the technical bench evaluates the squad and determines its strongest lineup for the new campaign, while emphasizing that every member of the team will have an important role to play.

“So in the second half, we brought in four men. Not because the other guys performed bad, but it's because of how the opponent was playing and what we believe we can do to help them. That's the main reason,” he added.

“But Siraj is in a very good position to play to get his chance. I mean, to be fair, we are all here and all these guys have to perform.

Advertisement

Advertisement