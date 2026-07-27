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2026 Commonwealth Games: First Gold in Sight for Team Kenya as Athletics Take Centre Stage

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:43 - 27 July 2026
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Simon Koech is among Team Kenya athletes who will be contesing for Commonwealth gold on Monday. Image: Imago
Kenya could strike its first gold medal on Monday night as there are two finals lined up where the country’s athletes are highly favoured to win.
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Kenya’s Commonwealth Games campaign begins proper on Monday when the athletics events gun off in Glasgow, Scotland.

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Kenya secured its first medal on Sunday when Joshua Amunga won bronze in weightlifting and there is hope that track and field will bring in more.

There are two finals on Monday night which will be preceded by a host of qualifying rounds in other track and field disciplines.

First up is the men’s 100m heats which has Kenyans Mark Otieno and Meshack Babu from 12.10pm Kenyan time.

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Defending champion Ferdinand Omanyala will not be contesting the heats as he got a bye, leaving Babu and Otieno to fight it out for a slot in the next round.

When and Where First Gold Could Come From

The 100m will be followed by the men’s long jump (12.30pm) with Isaac Kirwa flying Kenya’s flag in the qualifying round before Asbel Kiprop Kemboi competes in the men’s high jump qualifiers (9.10pm).

On Monday night, Lilian Odira will be the star attraction as the women’s 800m begin with the heats from 9.15pm. Odira is joined by compatriots Janet Jepkemboi and Vivian Chebet, who will also be eyeing tickets to the next round.

Kenya will also have a representative in the men’s hammer throw where Dominic Abunda will be contesting for a medal in the final from 9.15pm.

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That will give way to two races that will potentially win Kenya’s first gold. From 9.57pm, Rebecca Mwangi, Miriam Chebet and Diana Wanza will be flying Kenya’s flag in the women’s 10,000m final, a race the country has done well in over the years.

They will be followed by the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final from 10.05pm where youngster Simon Koech, Edmund Serem and Leonard Bett are favoured to bring home the title if not a medal sweep.

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