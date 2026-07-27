Gor Mahia vs Vipers: Preview, Team News, Where to Watch as Red-Hot K’Ogalo Target Kagame Cup Semis

Gor Mahia can secure an early ticket to the CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-final but face a daunting task against Ugandan champions Vipers.

Gor Mahia can seal their ticket to the semi-final of the CECAFA Kagame Cup on Monday if they secure maximum points against Ugandan champions Vipers.

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K’Ogalo started their campaign with a five-star performance following a 5-0 thrashing of Rwandan side APR on Friday thanks to goals from Michael Kibwage, Patrick Essombe, Paul Okoth, Lesly Otieno and Ebenezer Assifuah.

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That laid down the marker, announcing Charles Akonnor’s side as one of the teams to watch in the competition.

They therefore head into the match against Vipers in confident mood although the Ugandan side will be no pushovers, having started their tournament with a 3-0 win over Djibouti's Garde Republicaine.

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Both teams are using this tournament to tune up ahead of the new season which will see them compete in the CAF Champions League.

Gor Mahia vs Vipers Head-to-Head

Vipers and Gor Mahia have faced off once before in the 2018 Kagame Cup quarter-final, when the record Kenyan champions won 2-1. A repeat of that, will put K’Ogalo in the semis with a match to spare.

Akonnor, whose team destroyed APR on the counter-attack, knows the same tactic might not work against Vipers and has cautioned his players over taking things for granted as he looks to give every member of his squad gametime.

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"The next game will be approached with different tactics. Every single player in this squad will have a chance to play," Akonnor said on Sunday. "By the time we leave here, we want to have a fair idea of the kind of players we have and who can start at any given game."

Gor Mahia Team News

Gor Mahia came out of the match unscathed as there were no injuries and what stood out was the performance of new signings with Daniel Sakari impressing at right-back, Okoth and Otieno scoring on their debut while Ebenezer Ocran proved his quality in midfield.

More is expected on Monday as Akonnor also assesses which combinations might be lethal when the new campaign begins.

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"The new players who were given a chance showed great attitude. We are very satisfied and very happy with their performance, but that is not all. It is just the second week of pre-season and we believe that if we continue to train well and improve our understanding, we will be even better,” added the Gor Mahia coach.

Vipers Team News

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will have to watch out for ex-Uganda Cranes hitman Farouk Miya who scored a brace in their win over Garde Republicaine.

The Venoms are also tough to crack and K’Ogalo will need to be at their best to breach centre-backs Kevin Dasylva Bady and Nicholas Mwere.

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Time and Where to Watch