Team Kenya Overcome Chaos to Secure 17 Medals at African Championships

Team Kenya overcame difficult conditions in Accra to secure 17 medals and finish second behind South Africa at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships.

Team Kenya put up a masterful display to finish second overall at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana.

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Facing gruelling environmental factors and a highly chaotic organisation, the Kenyan contingent dug deep, claiming a total of 17 medals.

According to the official final standings, South Africa topped the table with 20 medals (9 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze), while Kenya secured the second spot with an impressive haul of 6 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Bitter rivals Ethiopia settled for third place with 14 medals.

Africa Senior Athletics Championships: Rising Above Chaotic Conditions in Accra

The continental showpiece, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, was plagued by severe logistical hurdles, scheduling hitches, power outages that crippled timing systems, and oppressive weather conditions.

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Right from the opening days, scheduling disruptions forced athletes to endure long delays, altering their pre-race warm-up routines. Food and accommodation were also issues that the athletes highlighted.

Kenya’s distance depth laid a golden foundation on the track. Kelvin Chesang secured the nation's first taste of glory by winning the men’s 10,000m in a blistering 28:30.44.

Teammate Silas Senchura fought valiantly to cross the line in 28:32.66, locking down a vital bronze medal. In the women’s 10,000m, Diana Wanza delivered an absolute tactical exhibition, controlling the 25-lap race from start to finish to take gold in 31:33.26.

In the middle-distance events, Kelvin Kimutai Loti cemented his status as a rising global star by capturing gold in the men’s 800m with a flawless 1:45.47 performance.

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The veteran presence of Julius Yego provided ultimate inspiration, as "The YouTube Man" unleashed a vintage 79.87m throw to win the men's javelin gold.

Belinda Oburu Adhiambo clinched a rare and historic bronze medal in the women’s shot put with a powerful 16.39m throw, while Asbel Kiprop Kemboi soared to a bronze medal in the men's high jump, clearing 2.13m. Isaac Ndute Kimunu added to the historic field tally by leaping 7.48m to take bronze in the men's long jump.

In an incredible display of versatility, Edwin Too conquered the gruelling multi-event discipline to win a sensational silver medal in the men's decathlon.

Kenya’s traditional stronghold in the steeplechase remained unshaken as Diana Chepkemoi led a magnificent 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women's 3000m steeplechase, taking gold in 9:29.185. Mercy Chepngeno Koskey pushed her all the way to finish a close second in 9:30.460 to claim silver.

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In the 20km race walk events, both the men and women secured podium finishes. Silvia Jerono Kemboi marched her way to a brilliant silver medal in the women's race with a time of 1:33.44, while Stephen Ndangiri Kihu mirrored that stellar performance to take silver in the men's race in 1:20.01.

The depth of Team Kenya was further highlighted by Laban Kiptoo Kosgei, who fought through a stacked field in the men's 5000m to secure a bronze medal in 13:18.71.

The men's 4x400m relay team blazed around the track to secure a spectacular silver medal in 3:01.344. Not to be outdone, both the mixed 4x400m relay team (3:17.94) and the women's 4x400m relay team (3:33.796) delivered clutch performances under pressure to round off Kenya's historic 17-medal haul with two well-earned bronze medals.

Team Kenya Medals at Africa Senior Athletics Championships

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Julius Yego – Javelin Throw · Men – 79.87m (Gold)

Kelvin Chesang – 10,000m · Men – 28:30.44 (Gold)

Kelvin Kimtai Loti – 800m · Men – 01:45.47 (Gold)

Diana Wanza – 10,000m · Women – 31:33.26 (Gold)

Diana Chepkemoi – 3000m Steeplechase · Women – 9:29.185 (Gold)

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Edwin Too – Decathlon Men – (Silver)

Silvia Jerono Kemboi – 20km Race Walk · Women – 1:33.44 (Silver)

Stephen Ndangiri Kihu – 20km Race Walk · Men – 1:20.01 (Silver)

Mercy Chepngeno Koskey – 3000m Steeplechase · Women – 9:30.460 (Silver)

Men's Relay Team – 4x400m Relay · Men – 3:01.344 (Silver)

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Isaac Ndute Kimunu – Long Jump · Men – 7.48m (Bronze)

Silas Senchura – 10,000m · Men – 28:32.66 (Bronze)

Mixed Relay Team – 4x400m Relay · Mixed – 03:17.94 (Bronze)

Belinda Adhiambo Oburu – Shot Put · Women – 16.39m (Bronze)

Asbel Kiprop Kemboi – High Jump · Men – 2.13m (Bronze)

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Laban Kiptoo Kosgei – 5000m · Men – 13:18.71 (Bronze)