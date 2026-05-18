Arsenal vs Burnley: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups, Time and Score Prediction

Arsenal head into a potentially title-deciding clash against relegated Burnley knowing a win could move them to the brink of Premier League glory

Arsenal are set to play their final home game of the 2025-26 season in what could be a title-deciding week, as they host the already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

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A victory for Mikel Arteta's side would put them on the brink of glory, potentially securing the Premier League crown if results elsewhere go their way.

For the Gunners, three points are non-negotiable. If they win and second-place Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth 24 hours later, Arsenal's long wait for a league title will be over. In stark contrast, Burnley's only remaining objective is to avoid finishing in last place.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Match Preview

Arsenal's title aspirations were kept firmly on track last weekend thanks to a controversial but crucial VAR decision.

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In the dying moments of their match against West Ham United, a potential equaliser from Callum Wilson was chalked off after a foul on goalkeeper David Raya was identified during a chaotic corner.

The official's announcement was met with roars of relief from the Arsenal faithful, who had earlier celebrated Leandro Trossard's decisive goal.

That hard-fought victory at the London Stadium was seen as the toughest remaining hurdle in Arsenal's title run-in.

With this home fixture against Burnley and a final-day trip to a Crystal Palace side focused on the Conference League, the path to the trophy looks clearer than ever.

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While Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace kept the gap at the top to just two points, the pressure is now on the reigning champions. If Arsenal defeat Burnley, Pep Guardiola's team must win against Bournemouth on Tuesday to keep the race alive until the final day.

After a wobble between March and April saw them win just one of six matches, Arsenal have rediscovered their form, securing four victories in their last five games.

Impressively, they have won their last three fixtures without conceding a single goal. History is also on their side; the Gunners have a perfect record against relegated teams in the Premier League era, winning all 10 such encounters since 1992.

Burnley, meanwhile, travel to North London with little to play for but pride. The Clarets have struggled immensely on the road this season, collecting just nine points and conceding a league-high 45 goals in 18 away matches. They have failed to keep a single clean sheet away from home all term.

Under the guidance of Mike Jackson, Burnley did manage to end a five-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

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This result leaves them three points clear of last-placed Wolves, whom they will face on the final day in a potential showdown to avoid the wooden spoon.

However, their record against Arsenal is dismal, with just one win in their last 19 top-flight meetings and a consistent inability to score more than once against the title hopefuls.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Team News

Arsenal's victory over West Ham came at a defensive price. Ben White sustained a season-ending knee injury, which could also jeopardise his World Cup participation.

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Riccardo Calafiori was also substituted at halftime, and while Arteta is hopeful the issue isn't serious, he is unlikely to be risked on Monday. Jurrien Timber (groin) and Mikel Merino (foot) remain sidelined.

Cristhian Mosquera is expected to replace White at right-back, while Martin Odegaard is pushing for a start after his impactful cameo last weekend, where he set up Trossard's winner.

Burnley also have an injury concern, with Hannibal Mejbri forced off in their last match. However, manager Mike Jackson has confirmed the midfielder has "recovered well" and could feature at the Emirates.

Burnley have received a boost with the news that experienced right-back Connor Roberts is closing in on a first-team return.

The defender recently featured for the Under-21s as he completes his recovery from an Achilles injury that has sidelined him for over a year. However, the Clarets will still be without Jordan Beyer due to a hamstring issue and Josh Cullen, who is out with a knee injury.

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Zian Flemming, who scored Burnley's second goal in their recent draw with Aston Villa, has been a bright spot for the team. His goal took his season tally to 10 in the Premier League, making him only the fifth player in the club's history to reach double figures in a single top-flight campaign, joining the likes of Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes, and Danny Ings.

Arsenal vs Burnley: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

Match Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley

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While Burnley manager Vincent Kompany might deploy a more conservative, defensive strategy to contain the Gunners, it is unlikely to be enough. The Clarets have struggled on the road, conceding in every away fixture so far this season.