Gor Mahia Close in on 22nd League Title After Decisive Win Over Murang'a Seal as AFC Leopards Give Chase

Gor Mahia moved closer to their 22nd league title after a 3-1 win over Murang'a Seal, extending their lead over AFC Leopards in the Kenya Premier League standings.

Gor Mahia defeated Murang’a Seal 3-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, May 17, moving four points clear of second-placed AFC Leopards, who sit on 64 points, as the Kenya Premier League title race heats up.

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Before their encounter, Murang'a Seal bounced back with a crucial 1-0 home victory over Kakamega Homeboyz. Meanwhile, league leaders Gor Mahia settled for a 1-1 draw against a resilient Kenya Police FC side in their last outing.

Murang’a Seal vs Gor Mahia: Full Report

Gor Mahia started the match on the front foot, immediately piling on the pressure with a flurry of early chances and forcing two quick corners that were resolutely cleared by the Murang’a Seal defence.

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In the 10th minute, Murang'a Seal came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock against Gor Mahia when Michael Owen stepped up and unleashed a dangerous free kick that whistled just wide of the target.

In the 14th minute, Murang'a Seal kept up the pressure as Michael Macharia tested the keeper with a powerful effort that forced a strong save, signalling that Murang’a Seal is firmly knocking on the door.

Gor Mahia broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as skipper Samuel Kapen fired K'Ogalo into a 1-0 lead, sparking wild celebrations.

Murang'a Seal continued to pile on the pressure in the 23rd minute when Joseph Waithira unleashed a venomous strike that forced the keeper into a crucial, punching save to concede a corner.

Just a minute later from the resulting corner, Murang'a Seal came close to an equaliser when Michael Oloo rose highest and smashed a header off the post.

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Musa Shariff lit up the left wing by the 30th minute, tearing through the Seal defence and causing absolute havoc with a fiery performance.

In the 38th minute, Murang'a Seal finally found their equaliser as Joseph Waithira kept his composure to slot the ball past the keeper and restore parity for the hosts.

Gor Mahia restored their lead early in the second half when the clinical Shariff Musa found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to make it 2-1 for K'Ogalo.

In the 57th minute, the unstoppable Musa proved to be absolute bad news for the Murang’a Seal defence yet again, making a brilliant run and dribbling past his marker on the right wing to deliver a dangerous cross that the keeper had to punch away.

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In the 58th minute, Murang'a Seal made a tactical switch to inject fresh legs into their chase for an equaliser, bringing on Price Musebe in place of Michael Owen.

In the 66th minute, Gor Mahia made their first tactical change of the match, introducing Ebenezer Assifuah to replace Patrick Essombe as they looked to protect and extend their 2-1 lead.

In the 70th minute, Gor Mahia pushed for a third when Samuel Kapen delivered a dangerous cross into the box that was cleared for a corner, though the resulting set-piece was ultimately dealt with by the Murang’a Seal defence.

In the 72nd minute, Murang'a Seal was forced into a double substitution after Michael Otieno was stretched off injured, with Toni Musa and Lewis Wanjala coming on to replace him and Lucas Maina.

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Gor Mahia put daylight between themselves and the hosts in the 76th minute when substitute Ebenezer Assifuah found the back of the net to stretch K'Ogalo's lead to 3-1.