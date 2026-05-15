Kelvin Loti Claims Second Gold at 2026 African Championships as Kenya Post Mixed Results Across Events

Kelvin Kimutai Loti won his second gold at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Accra, where Kenya delivered mixed results, including a relay bronze and several near-miss performances across track events.

Kenya added another gold medal on the second day of the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana.

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The continental showpiece has been a whirlwind of impressive performances on the track and unfortunate logistical hurdles.

While the University of Ghana Sports Stadium has witnessed breathtaking finishes, the event has been marred by reports of disorganisation, ranging from power outages that crippled timing systems to bizarre food rationing.

Kelvin Loti Leads the Charge in the 800m

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Kelvin Kimutai Loti cemented his status as a rising middle-distance star by clinching gold in the men’s 800m. Running a tactically perfect race, Loti crossed the finish line in 1:45.47, fending off a fierce challenge from Morocco’s Imade Bouchejda.

Kelvin Kimutai Loti (KEN) – 1:45.47

Imade Bouchejda (MAR) – 1:45.62

Alex Amankwah (GHA) – 1:46.18

Kenya’s depth was further showcased by Musyoka Brian Masai, who fought hard in a crowded field to finish fifth with a time of 1:46.75.

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Ethiopia Shines in Steeplechase

The men’s 3000m Steeplechase saw Ethiopia take the top honours, but Kenyans remained thick in the hunt for medals.

Ethiopia’s Baneta Gemechu Godana took gold in 8:38.37. Kenya’s Kibiwot Shadrack Too missed out on the silver by a fraction of a second, finishing fourth in 8:42.05, while Kipngeno Peter Rono finished seventh (8:46.67) and Amos Serem placed ninth (8:53.76).

Baneta Gemechu Godana (ETH) – 8:38.37

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Salaheddine Benyazid (MAR) – 8:41.02

Samuel Firew Fiche (ETH) – 8:41.67

Mixed Fortunes in the 800m Women as Men’s 4x100m Relay Win Bronze

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In the women's 800m, Ethiopia’s Mesgana Zemedkun secured gold in 1:59.02. Kenya’s Kiprotich Chebet delivered a solid performance to finish 5th with a time of 2:00.94, staying competitive in a race where the top three all dipped under the two-minute mark.

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Mesgana Zemedkun (ETH) – 1:59.02

Nowe Oratile (BOT) – 1:59.09

Samira Awali Bou (NIG) – 1:59.63

In the men’s 4x100m relay, the Kenyan quartet finished in third place with a time of 39.18, trailing behind Ghana and Botswana.

Ghana (GHA) – 38.69

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Botswana (BOT) – 38.80